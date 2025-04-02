WATER SECURITY Store, Harvest, Fix: How Texas Can Save Its Water Supply

By Alejandra Martinez and Jayme Lozano Carver

Published 3 April 2025

State lawmakers are poised to devote billions to save the state’s water supply. These are some of the ways the state could spend the money.

Bad news: Texas is running out of water.

Good news: There are several solutions local and state leaders can take to make sure we don’t.

The state’s water supply is threatened by a changing climate, rapid population growth, and outdated infrastructure, which loses billions of gallons of water each year. Texas’ water demand is growing. By 2070, the state is projected to need an additional 7.7 million acre-feet of water per year to meet the needs of residents, farmers, and industries if strategies are not implemented.

The answers to our water crisis range from the traditional (think reservoirs) to the innovative (think desalination).

Texas lawmakers are expected to pledge billions of dollars to the state’s water supply this spring. However, there is a big debate on which strategies to invest in. Do we invest more into creating new water supplies or repairing old, leaking pipes statewide?

The Texas Water Development Board has recommended more than 2,400 water management strategy projects to increase water supply. The cost to implement those strategies is estimated to be $80 billion (in 2018 dollars) by 2070, not including inflation. No single solution can meet all of Texas’ water needs. And it will not be cheap. Water experts say policymakers must invest wisely, ensuring the most cost-effective and sustainable solutions are prioritized.

Here’s a look at some of the solutions and their pitfalls.

Conservation

Many water experts say that conservation is the first line of defense. Cyrus Reed, a longtime environmental lobbyist at the Texas Capitol and conservation director for the state’s Sierra Club, called conservation “the most conservative and lowest cost approach” to meet our water needs.

Conservation means using less water and using it more efficiently. That could look like reducing household and business water consumption through incentives, leak detection, and water-efficient appliances, improving irrigation techniques to minimize water loss, or encouraging industries to recycle water and reduce overall use.

One example is in El Paso. Since the 1990s, the city has had a toilet rebate program that has helped residents conserve water and save money on monthly water bills. The program offers a $50 rebate for customers who purchase water-efficient toilets that use 1.28 gallons per flush, as opposed to older toilets that use as much as six gallons per flush.

So far, they’ve given 54,000 rebates to their 220,000 customers, which includes homes, businesses and government agencies.