Published 23 April 2025

· New Executive Order Targets College Accreditors · Will Security Challenges Force Trump to Confront Climate Reality? · State Firearm Law Navigator · Bad News for China: Rare Earth Elements Aren’t That Rare · Rare Earth Minerals as a Lever in the Trade War: Is Beijing Overplaying Its Hand? · Breaking Up American Tech Gives China the Lead

New Executive Order Targets College Accreditors (New York Times)

President Trump broadened his attacks on academic independence by signing an order aimed at little-known companies that accredit colleges and universities.

Will Security Challenges Force Trump to Confront Climate Reality? (Joshua Busby and Greg Pollock, Foreign Policy)

Climate security is adjusting to a denialist U.S. administration.

State Firearm Law Navigator (RAND)

Research on the effects of firearm laws requires good data on when and where such laws have been implemented.

Bad News for China: Rare Earth Elements Aren’t That Rare (Zeyi Yang, Wired)

China is limiting US access to critical minerals in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, but the move isn’t as devastating as Beijing wants it to be.

Rare Earth Minerals as a Lever in the Trade War: Is Beijing Overplaying Its Hand? (Thomas Kolbe, National Interest)

Rare earth minerals, augmented alongside President Trump’s targeting of Beijing’s weaknesses could force concessions from the Chinese government.

Breaking Up American Tech Gives China the Lead (Robert C. O’Brien, National Interest)

The United States must preserve the ability of our greatest tech companies to compete globally.