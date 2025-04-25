DISASTER EESPONSE Trump Denies Disaster Aid, Tells States to Do More

By Alex Brown

Published 26 April 2025

In the wake of recent natural disasters, state leaders across the country are finding that emergency support from the federal government is no longer a given, as the White House says states must have an ‘appetite to own the problem.’

Under President Donald Trump, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied federal assistance for tornadoes in Arkansas, flooding in West Virginia and a windstorm in Washington state. It also has refused North Carolina’s request for extended relief funding in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

While it’s not uncommon for the feds to turn down some requests for disaster declarations, which unlock federal aid, state leaders say the Trump administration’s denials have taken them by surprise. White House officials are signaling a new approach to federal emergency response, even as Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem threaten to shut down FEMA altogether.

“The Federal Government focuses its support on truly catastrophic disasters—massive hurricanes, devastating earthquakes, or wide-scale attacks on the homeland,” Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the National Security Council, which advises the president on issues of national security, said in a statement to Stateline.

Hughes said state and local governments “often remain an impediment to their own community’s resilience.” He called on states to take on a more extensive role.

“States must have adequate emergency management staff, adoption and enforcement of modern building codes, responsible planning and strategic investment to reduce future risk, commonsense policies that prioritize preparedness over politics, disaster reserve funds to handle what should be routine emergencies, pre-negotiated mutual aid and contingency contracts that speed up recovery, and above all, an appetite to own the problem,” the statement said.

State emergency management leaders say the federal retreat from disaster response has upended a long-established system.

“This is very unusual,” said Karina Shagren, communications director with the Washington Military Department, which oversees the state’s emergency management division. “This is the first time in recent memory that we have hit all the indicators to get FEMA’s public assistance program and we’ve been denied.”

Michael Coen, who served as chief of staff at FEMA during the Obama and Biden administrations, said the president has “broad discretion” to approve or deny disaster requests, regardless of whether they meet specified conditions. If Trump intends to curtail federal support, Coen said, he should give states clear guidelines.

“They should have a dialogue with the states, so the states aren’t spinning their wheels making requests that are going to get denied,” Coen said.