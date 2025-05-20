WORLD ROUNDUP How to Fight the Next Pandemic, without America | China’s Battery Giant Eyes World Domination | The ‘America First’ Case for U.S. Engagement in Africa, and more

How to Fight the Next Pandemic, without America (Economist)

The world scrambles to save global health policy from Mr. Trump.

The ‘America First’ Case for U.S. Engagement in Africa (Curtis Bell and Christopher Faulkner, Foreign Policy)

The Trump administration should embrace a smarter form of transactionalism.

A Russia-NATO War Would Look Nothing Like Ukraine (Fabian Hoffmann, Foreign Policy)

Moscow will seek to avoid a full-on war and focus on breaking the bloc’s resolve.

China’s Battery Giant Eyes World Domination (Economist)

CATL’s blockbuster listing will power its expansion.

Is the U.S. Drifting Toward a Taiwan War with China? (Ramon Marks, National Interest)

If Washington wants to deter China from absorbing Taiwan it should look to Congress, not the presidency.

Assessing Indonesia’s Strategic Value for U.S. Battery Ambitions (Anna Broughel and Selma Khalil, National Interest)

Indonesia’s strategic value means that it can position itself as a one-stop source from mine to precursor chemicals.