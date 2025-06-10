By Mariel Ferragamo

Published 10 June 2025

The White House’s latest travel ban imposes restrictions on citizens from nineteen countries. Many of those affected are contending with crises at home.

President Donald Trump’s travel ban clamping down on travelers from nineteen countries took effect on Monday, setting up potential confrontations at airports and in courtrooms across the country.

Trump shocked many last week when he signed a sweeping travel ban, citing national security concerns. The ban bars citizens from twelve countries and imposes restrictions on nationals from seven others. The move marks a dramatic escalation in the president’s immigration crackdown, reviving a hardline tactic used during his first term that caused chaos at airports and drew legal challenges. This ban is broader in scope, targeting more countries, and is also expected to face lawsuits.

In his Wednesday proclamation, Trump claimed some of these countries had “deficient” vetting processes that could lead to national security threats and travelers overstaying their visas. He also singled out countries that refused to accept U.S. deportees. In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, the president said the recent terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, underscored the need for such a ban. (The suspected attacker in Boulder is from Egypt, which is not one of the countries on the restricted list.)

The countries affected could be removed from the ban if “material improvements” are made, Trump said, and more could be added still if new “threats emerge around the world.” Most on the list have tense relationships with the United States, and several are facing their own internal turmoil, whether civil war or repressive rule.

Some groups of people will be exempted from the ban, such as dual nationals, lawful permanent residents and their immediate family, and certain other statuses. The players participating in the upcoming 2026 World Cup will not be affected either.

However, thousands of other nationals—many of whom face conflict or hardship in their home countries—will be subject to the new ruling.

Here are the 19 countries affected by the ban.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan has experienced severe human rights crackdowns since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, with women and girls bearing the brunt of the group’s oppressive rule. Human rights watchdogs have documented arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances, media censorship, and torture. The United States does not recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s official government.

The U.S. State Department granted 37,164 visas to travelers from Afghanistan between May 2024 and April 2025.