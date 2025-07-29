CONSPIRACY THEORY New Research Dispels Myth of Conspiracy Theorists as Isolated Outsiders

Published 29 July 2025

A five-year study dispels the stereotype of conspiracy theorists as angry loners or keyboard warriors. The study finds that the participatory culture offered by conspiracy theorists is expanding the scope of fringe ideas, and that the social and emotional connections provided by conspiracy theorists are recruiting diverse participants.

The researchers, from the University of Bath’s School of Management and Trinity College Dublin, followed individuals on the cusp of becoming conspiracy theorists to understand how people become involved in fringe ideas. They joined closed groups in online social networks, and attended public meetings, conferences and protests.

“We were initially apprehensive about approaching groups often depicted as delusional, dangerous and angry,” said Dr, Tim Hill. “In practice, when we went to events, we found people were welcoming, inquisitive, and enthusiastic. This social quality of these contexts became key to our findings.”

The researchers say they hope the study will reshape discussions of how people become involved in conspiracy theories, moving away from ideas that belief in conspiracy theory is motivated by personality or irrational thinking alone. By understanding troubling life circumstances and people’s subsequent search for solutions and support, this study helps to explain how and why conspiracy theories are growing.

The research, published in the journal Sociology, took place in two stages. During the first stage of data collection (2017-2018), they were introduced to a community interested in a variety of conspiracy theories. These included anti-5G narratives, flat-earth ideas, alternative health and vaccine hesitancy, as well as New Age spirituality.

During the second stage of data collection (2018-2022), the researchers attended various events organized by conspiracy theorists, attending public meetings, conferences and protests at locations in the South of England and South Wales.

From 32 interviews with 23 participants, they identified three main stages to believing in conspiracy theories. Firstly, an experience that leads people to question trusted sources of knowledge – in many cases this could be feeling let down by public sector services or authority figures, which leads them to feel emotionally connected to conspiracy ideas.

Secondly, people make sense of conspiracy theories together, which strengthens shared beliefs. Referred to as ‘awakenings’, people feel they are understanding the truth about the world for the first time.

Elle (not her real name), a 20-year-old massage therapist who came to believe that Covid-19 was coordinated by powerful groups of ‘deep state’ actors said: “My friends and I, we see the world now through a new set of eyes. The pandemic made us see the light, to see the truth. It was like a revelation.”

Dr. Hill said: “Conspiracy theories provide reassuringly simple answers, but more than just solving problems, they create shared emotions, belonging and community.

“We went to venues that were buzzing - a campaigner opens with a story and then people stand up to share theirs. The campaigner will give their thoughts which are followed by clapping, giving a sense of solidarity and positivity that a clear, definitive answer has been identified.”

In the final stage, people not only believe in the theories but also take action based on them - to protest as part of a conspiracy movement. Often this follows on from ‘doing their own research’ - reading official documents and taking on board a wealth of conspiracy-related information, which enables them to produce their own conspiratorial explanations.

Co-author Professor Robin Canniford, also from Bath’s School of Management, said: “The participatory aspect of conspiracy theories encourages people to become involved. It can feel very positive and supportive. It’s a thriving and welcoming social scene where people feel they are better informed about the workings of the world and are ready to take action.”

However, the social nature of conspiracy theory communities does not mean they are benevolent. One participant had become estranged from his family and received a criminal conviction following his involvement in anti-lockdown protests, demonstrating how conspiracy theories can tear apart families and lives.

Co-author Dr. Stephen Murphy, from Trinity Business School, said: “While these groups offer a sense of belonging, it’s crucial to recognize that they can equally lead to division and distress in personal relationships outside of conspiracy communities.”

