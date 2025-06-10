DEMOCRACY WATCH Trump’s Gross Misuse of the National Guard | For Trump, This Is a Dress Rehearsal | Trump Declares Dubious Emergencies to Amass Power, Scholars Say, and more

· Trump’s Gross Misuse of the National Guard · Trump Is Using the National Guard as Bait · Trump Declares Dubious Emergencies to Amass Power, Scholars Say · For Trump, Seizing Emergency Powers Has Become Central to Governing · What’s Happening in LA Could Be a Template for the Trump Administration · For Trump, This Is a Dress Rehearsal · The ‘Long-Term Danger’ of Trump Sending Troops to the LA Protests · How a Little-Known Law Became Trump’s Weapon of Choice Against immigration · 11 Theses on the Unrest in Los Angeles · Top Republican Breaks with Trump’s Marine Deployment to LA

Trump’s Gross Misuse of the National Guard (Juliette Kayyem, The Atlantic)

The 1992 deployment in Los Angeles proved that troops operate best on the streets when the state is in charge.

Trump Is Using the National Guard as Bait (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

Don’t give him the pretext he wants.

Trump Declares Dubious Emergencies to Amass Power, Scholars Say (Adam Liptak, New York Times)

In disputes over protests, deportations and tariffs, the president has invoked statutes that may not provide him with the authority he claims.

For Trump, Seizing Emergency Powers Has Become Central to Governing (Naftali Bendavid, Washington Post)

President Donald Trump has declared emergencies in various areas. He says strong action is needed; critics say the emergencies don’t exist.

What’s Happening in LA Could Be a Template for the Trump Administration (Economist)

The cycle of protest, violence and repression often benefits the right.

For Trump, This Is a Dress Rehearsal (David Frum, The Atlantic)

Ordering the National Guard to deploy in Los Angeles is a warning of what to expect when his hold on power is threatened.

The ‘Long-Term Danger’ of Trump Sending Troops to the LA Protests (Dell Cameron, Wired)

President Trump’s deployment of more than 700 Marines to Los Angeles—following ICE raids and mass protests—has ignited a fierce national debate over state sovereignty and civil-military boundaries.

How a Little-Known Law Became Trump’s Weapon of Choice Against immigration (Nicole Narea. Vox)

Trump has expanded presidential power to ban broad groups of immigrants.

11 Theses on the Unrest in Los Angeles (Isaac Saul, Persuasion)

Whichever way you cut it, this is extremely dangerous territory.

Top Republican Breaks with Trump’s Marine Deployment to LA (Joe Gould, Politico)

Susan Collins said she drew a distinction between use of the National Guard and the Marines to assist with the protests.