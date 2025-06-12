WORLD ROUNDUP Taiwan Thinks the Unthinkable: Resisting China without America | A Surprising Power Shift inside Hamas | German Police Say AfD Membership Incompatible with Service, and more

Published 12 June 2025

This Israeli Government Is a Danger to Jews Everywhere (Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times)

Israelis, diaspora Jewry and friends of Israel everywhere need to understand that the way Israel is fighting the war in Gaza today is laying the groundwork for a fundamental recasting of how Israel and Jews will be seen the world over.

It won’t be good. Police cars and private security at synagogues and Jewish institutions will increasingly become the norm; Israel, instead of being seen by Jews as a safe haven from antisemitism, will be seen as a new engine generating it; sane Israelis will line up to immigrate to Australia and America rather than beckon their fellow Jews to come Israel’s way. That dystopian future is not here yet, but if you don’t see its outlines gathering, you are deluding yourself.

South Korea Turns Off Speakers Blasting K-Pop into North Korea (Choe Sang-Hun, New York Times)

Lee Jae-myung, the new president of South Korea, said he would stop the propaganda broadcasts by his predecessor that raised tensions with Seoul’s neighboring foe.

Chinese AI Firms Block Features Amid High-Stakes University Entrance Exams (Sammy Westfall and Lyric Li, Washington Post)

Students sitting for the notoriously grueling gaokao were subject to intensive surveillance, and AI companies appeared to join the anti-cheating barrage.

Taiwan Thinks the Unthinkable: Resisting China without America (Economist)

Its plan was to hold off a Chinese attack until America turned up. What now?

A Surprising Power Shift inside Hamas (Economist)

Its remaining hardmen inside Gaza are losing their grip

Instead of Nuclear Weapons, Give Poland a Nuclear Umbrella (William Courtney, The Hill)

Since Poland’s new president and prime minister are strong on defense, questions about the country’s nuclear future may come more to the fore. In response, Poland could seek its own nuclear weapons, become a host for NATO weapons or turn to France and the United Kingdom for protection.