WORLD ROUNDUP Israel’s Bold, Risky Attack | Is America Prepared for Korea’s New President? | Can China Catch Up on AI?, and more

Published 14 June 2025

Israel Is Going for the Death Blow on Iran (Steven A. Cook, Foreign Policy)

The Israeli attack on Iran is about much more than its nuclear program.

Israel’s Bold, Risky Attack (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

The Israeli campaign may be necessary, but preventive wars carry great moral and practical risks.

Iran Is Breaking Rules on Nuclear Activity, U.N. Watchdog Says (Steven Erlanger, New York Times)

The decision comes as officials say they believe that Israel is preparing to launch a military attack on Iran. Tehran condemned the vote.

Why Israel Struck Now (Graeme Wood, The Atlantic)

As Iran’s deterrence eroded, the risks of conflict climbed.

Iran’s Options for Retaliating Against Israel Have Narrowed (Daniel Byman, Foreign Policy)

Its proxies are weakened, and its arsenals have been degraded.

Is America Prepared for Korea’s New President? (Seung-Whan Choi, National Interest)

South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae-myung, is a pragmatic outsider whose “Korea First” approach could strain ties with Trump, especially over AI, North Korea, and potential nuclearization.

Can China Catch Up on AI? (Ravi Agrawal, Foreign Policy)

“We’re in the sprint mode of a real race for supremacy between the United States and China.”

Conspiracy, Cock-Up or Solution? The Gaza Aid Foundation (Economist)

If it survives it will be an instrument of power in the strip.

If China Invaded Taiwan, Who Would Enter the War? (Economist)

Japan and the Philippines would struggle to stay out. But what about the rest?

Prompted to Harm: Analyzing the Pirkkala School Stabbing and Its Digital Manifesto (Anda Solea, GNET)

On 20 May 2025, a stabbing incident occurred at a school in the town of Pirkkala, southern Finland, in which three female pupils, all under the age of 15, were injured. Prior to the attack, the perpetrator – a 16-year-old male student – sent a manifesto allegedly written with the aid of ChatGPT to a Finnish newspaper.

The attack bears a disturbing resemblance to the all-too-frequent school shootings in the United States, but also a pattern of violent misogynist incidents seen in the UK, such as the 2024 Southport stabbings and the 2025 Bournemouth stabbings. The violent attack also echoes the pattern of extremist violence perpetuated by misogynistic incels (involuntary celibates), who have become a security concern over the last decade.

This Insight will provide an overview of the Pirkkala school stabbing, analyse the perpetrator’s alleged manifesto and discuss its links to the misogynistic incel ideology and the broader rise in violence against women and girls (VAWG). Further, the role of Generative AI (GenAI) as a facilitator in planning violent extremist attacks, and the use of such tools in the perpetuation of Technology Facilitated Gender Based Violence (TFGBV) will be discussed. The Insight will conclude with a discussion of the intersection between technology misuse and misogynistic violence.

Far-Right Parties Surge Across Europe (Christoph Hasselbach, DW)

While the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party continues to be isolated in the German political scene, similar populist parties are gaining momentum in other EU countries.