GENOCIDE ICE Arrests 'Leader and Perpetrator' of Rwandan Genocide

By By Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square

Published 19 June 2025

An accused “leader and perpetrator” of the Rwandan genocide has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Ohio.

ICE officials say Vincent Nzigiyimfura, 64, residing in Dayton, Ohio, is accused of lying on applications for a green card and U.S. citizenship documents by “concealing his past role as a leader and perpetrator” of the 1994 Rwandan genocide responsible for the deaths of an estimated 800,000 of the Tutsi ethnic group, a minority group in the country.

At the time of the genocide, Nzigiyimfura was a “prominent businessman and shop owner in the Central African nation, according to court documents.

“[Nzigiyimfura] allegedly used his wealth and leadership position in Rwandan society to organize violence against and killings of Tutsis, the minority population persecuted in the genocide,” according to ICE.

The indictment alleges that Nzigiyimfura “directed groups of armed Hutus,” the majority ethnic group in the country, to kill Tutis.

“He allegedly set up roadblocks during the genocide to detain and kill Tutsis, including a roadblock directly in front of his home, where Tutsis were allegedly killed at his direction. Nzigiyimfura also allegedly participated in killings,” according to ICE through court documents obtained.

ICE added that Nzigiyimfura “was subsequently convicted in absentia by a Rwandan court for genocide.”

Nzigiyimfura applied for a visa to enter the U.S. and was granted lawful permanent resident status in 2008, according to court documents. He submitted an application for naturalization in 2014 when immigration officials say he allegedly lied in his immigration applications regarding involvement in the genocide.

He was arrested by ICE officials on June 12, charging Nzigiyimfura with one count of visa fraud and two counts of attempted naturalization fraud. If convicted, he could potentially face up to 30 years in prison.

The UN and a Rwandan community-driven court established the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. It was charged with prosecuting high-level offenders of the genocide. The Tribunal indicted 93 people, only sentencing 62.

The ICE Homeland Security Investigations Office in Detroit is leading the investigation in cooperation with the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.

Sarah Roderick-Fitch is Regional Editor t The Center Square. The article was originally published in The Center Square.

