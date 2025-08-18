OUR PICKS How Extremists Choose Their Digital Safe Havens | Aligning National Interests with Biotech Stability | In the 21st Century, Space Is the New Battlefield, and more

Published 18 August 2025

· Trump’s Selective Stance on Justice: Redemption for Some, Scorn for Others · Hijacked Satellites and Orbiting Space Weapons: In the 21st Century, Space Is the New Battlefield · The Rise of the US Military’s Clandestine Foreign War Apparatus · Christian Militants Are Using Instagram to Recruit—and Becoming Influencers in the Process · The BIOSECURE Act Revisited: Aligning National Interests with Biotech Stability · Whack-a-Mole No More: How Extremists Choose Their Digital Safe Havens

Trump’s Selective Stance on Justice: Redemption for Some, Scorn for Others (Erica L. Green, New York Times)

President Trump, himself a felon, has shown particular leniency to criminals he seems to identify with —people who are white or wealthy, or who rioted in his name on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hijacked Satellites and Orbiting Space Weapons: In the 21st Century, Space Is the New Battlefield (David Klepper, AP / Phys.org)

As Russia held its Victory Day parade this year, hackers backing the Kremlin hijacked an orbiting satellite that provides television service to Ukraine.

Instead of normal programing, Ukrainian viewers saw parade footage beamed in from Moscow: waves of tanks, soldiers and weaponry. The message was meant to intimidate, and it was also an illustration that 21st century war is waged not just on land, sea and air but also in cyberspace and the reaches of outer space.

Disabling a satellite could deal a devastating blow without a single bullet, and it can be done by targeting the satellite’s security software or disrupting its ability to send or receive signals from Earth.

The Rise of the US Military’s Clandestine Foreign War Apparatus (Seth Harp, Wired)

Seth Harp’s new book, The Fort Bragg Cartel, goes deep into the forming of the Joint Special Operations Command and its origins in the aftermath of 9/11.

Christian Militants Are Using Instagram to Recruit—and Becoming Influencers in the Process (Tess Owen, Wired)

An emerging guard of paramilitary activists are using social media and edgy aesthetics to build a new brand of anti-government, Christian nationalist militias.

The BIOSECURE Act Revisited: Aligning National Interests with Biotech Stability (Caroline Palmer, National Interest)

To ensure passage in 2025, the BIOSECURE Act must be revised to balance national security priorities with the operational needs of the biotech industry.

Whack-a-Mole No More: How Extremists Choose Their Digital Safe Havens (Mariana Olaizola Rosenblat, Lawfare)

A review of Tamar Mitts, Safe Havens for Hate: The Challenge of Moderating Online Extremism (Princeton University Press, 2025)