Published 3 October 2025

As America Fumbles, China Races Ahead (Fareed Zakaria, Washington Post)

Xi is building the future while Trump pushes tariffs and fights the woke wars.

Rank Partisanship: The President Tries to Enlist the Top Brass for “the War from Within” (Economist)

A gathering of generals turns into a surreal, and worrying, political show.

A Novice Defense Secretary Lectures the Brass on What It Takes to Win (Greg Jaffe, New York Times)

Senior officers, summoned from around the world, are entrusted to manage complex military operations. They got a lecture on fitness and grooming standards.

The New SCOTUS Term Will Reshape America’s Constitution (Economist)

If the justices do not check an overmighty president, the country will suffer

How Companies Might Avoid Trump’s New $100,000 Visa (Danielle Abril, Washington Post)

The new fee targeted at new H-1B visas could spur employers to seek other paths to acquiring high-skilled workers abroad.

U.S. Used a Transnational Crime Unit to Secretly Target Campus Protesters (Joanna Slater and John Hudson, Washington Post)

A Tufts University graduate student was among those targeted after the Trump administration created a “tiger team” to investigate pro-Palestinian activists.

ICE Wants to Build Out a 24/7 Social Media Surveillance Team (Dell Cameron, Wired)

Documents show that ICE plans to hire dozens of contractors to scan X, Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms to target people for deportation.