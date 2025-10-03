WORLD ROUNDUP Why Jews Feel Increasingly Unsafe in Britain | China May Have Beaten US to “Golden Dome” Homeland Defense| The Imperative to Weaken the Kremlin’s War Economy, and more

Why Jews Feel Increasingly Unsafe in Britain (Economist)

An attack on a Manchester synagogue follows a resurgence in antisemitism.

The Weak Link in Trump’s Mideast Peace Plan Might Be Trump Himself (Aaron David Miller and Daniel C. Kurtzer, Foreign Policy)

Israel and Hamas won’t go willingly.

Africa’s Most Secretive Dictatorship Faces an Existential Crisis (Economist)

Eritrea’s sovereignty is under threat from an expansionist Ethiopia.

Why Russia’s Micro-Aggressions Against Europe Are Proliferating (Economist)

It is hoping to sap support for Ukraine and highlight America’s ambivalence.

The Imperative to Weaken the Kremlin’s War Economy: What the West Can Do (Michael Carpenter and Martin Vladimirov, Just Security)

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Europe must stop buying Russian energy before the United States imposes secondary sanctions on major importers of Russian oil and gas such as China. Scott Bessent, his Treasury secretary, went further, arguing that the United States and its allies could together “collapse the Russian economy.” Energy Secretary Chris Wright has echoed this call, pointing out that European countries have enough alternatives to phase out Russian gas and nuclear-fuel imports immediately.

China May Have Beaten US to “Golden Dome” Homeland Defense (Micah McCartney, Newsweek)

A Chinese research team claims it has developed a working prototype of a data processing system that could allow the country to detect and respond to airborne threats anywhere in the world—and says it has already been deployed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Though still in its early stages, the system is said to leverage breakthroughs in big data to integrate multi-domain sensor information. If successful, it would become the first known air defense system with global reach—well before President Donald Trump’s planned “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative gets off the ground.

The Untold Story of a 1984 Montana Retreat That Shaped U.S. Nuclear Policy for Decades (Fen Hampson, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

In late July 1984, as the world’s nuclear superpowers stared each other down, some of the United States’ sharpest minds landed in Montana’s “Big Sky” country with a single, audacious goal: To figure out how civilization might avoid extinguishing itself in a nuclear conflagration.

These leading thinkers and policymakers convened not at some five-star hotel in downtown Washington, New York, or the rarefied atmosphere of Davos, but at a simple, rustic lodge, overlooked by Lone Mountain, a peak as remarkable in its iconic pyramidal shape as the ambitions of those gathering below it.

The meeting in Big Sky was a pivotal moment, as yet largely untold, that happened at a critical juncture in the Cold War. The intellectual debates and personal dynamics that unfolded in Big Sky defined the nuclear policy discussions of the 1980s and shaped the agreements that would help end the Cold War. The meeting also highlighted the enduring dilemmas that continue to confront contemporary efforts at nuclear risk reduction and arms control.