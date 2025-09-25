SHOOTING AT ICE FACILITY One Detainee Dead, Two Critically Wounded After Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility

By Uriel J. García, Colleen DeGuzman and Nicholas Gutteridge

Published 24 September 2025

Officials said the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and no ICE personnel were among the victims. FBI Director Kash Patel said an anti-ICE message was found on an unspent shell casing.

A shooter killed a detainee and injured two others outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas after firing from a nearby rooftop Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“The shooter fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot,” DHS said in its statement.

The shooter, whose identity has not been released by authorities, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. The wounded detainees were in critical condition Wednesday. One of the detainees who was injured is a Mexican national, according to a press release from Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Originally, DHS had said two detainees were killed and one was in critical condition.

Authorities in Dallas said it wasn’t clear who the shooter was targeting.

During a news conference, police didn’t provide any other details about the victims but emphasized they didn’t include any law enforcement officers. R. Joseph Rothrock, the special agent in charge of the Dallas office, said during the news conference that ammunition found near the shooter’s body “contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature.”

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a photo on social media depicting “five unspent shell casings” on the ground, with “ANTI ICE” written on one of them.

Patel, who has been criticized for releasing incorrect information about the assassination of conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk, said that even though the Dallas shooting is still under investigation, the “initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack.”

A law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity identified the suspect as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

Law enforcement officials at the news conference urged the public to tone down the political rhetoric toward immigration officers.

President Donald Trump echoed that sentiment, yet simultaneously assigned blame to a political group even though officials had yet to confirm the motive behind the attack.

“This violence is the result of the Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to ‘Nazis,’” Trump wrote on his social media network.

Other GOP officials called for a general stop to the recent spate of political violence, without ascribing blame to any one side of the aisle.

“This needs to stop. Violence is wrong. Politically motivated violence is wrong,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said at the news conference. “We should not be putting language out there that inspires madmen.”