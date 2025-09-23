ANTIFA Is Antifa a Terrorist Organization?

Published 23 September 2025

The question of whether Antifa qualifies as a terrorist organization has been the subject of intense political, legal, and academic debate in the United States and abroad. President Trump’s 22 September designation of Antifa as a terrorist organization is problematic on legal and operational grounds.

Antifa, short for “anti-fascist,” is not a single group or even an organization, but rather a loose, decentralized, uncoordinated network of activists who work alone or in small ad-hoc groups to oppose far-right ideologies, including white supremacy, fascism, and authoritarianism.

While a few of its adherents have engaged in confrontational and at times violent tactics, others emphasize nonviolent forms of protest and organizing.

To determine whether Antifa constitutes a terrorist organization requires an examination of definitions of terrorism, Antifa’s structure and tactics, government responses, and the broader implications of such a designation.

Historical Background of Antifa

Origins in Europe

The term Antifaschistische Aktion first appeared in Germany in the early 1930s, as leftist groups mobilized against the rising Nazi Party. Similar anti-fascist militancy emerged across Europe, where anarchists, socialists, and communists directly confronted fascist street movements.

After World War II, antifascist activism remained active in Europe, though often at the margins of politics.

Postwar and American Adoption

In the United States, anti-fascist activism never became as organized as in Europe, but various groups—from civil rights organizations to anti-racist collectives—engaged in direct action against neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

The modern “Antifa” identity in the U.S. began to take shape in the 1980s–1990s, especially within the punk and anarchist subcultures. Groups like Anti-Racist Action (ARA) organized counter-demonstrations against Ku Klux Klan rallies and skinhead gangs.

Resurgence in the 21st Century

Antifa re-emerged in the U.S. political landscape during the 2010s, particularly after the rise of the “alt-right.” High-profile events, such as the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville—where neo-Nazis and white nationalists clashed with counterprotesters and a far-right extremist murdered Heather Heyer—put Antifa on the national stage.

In the years that followed, Antifa-affiliated activists appeared at protests across the country, often using “black bloc” tactics (wearing black clothing and masks to conceal identities) and sometimes engaging in vandalism or direct confrontations with far-right groups.

Definitions of Terrorism

The U.S. government defines domestic terrorism under 18 U.S.C.§ 2331(5) as activities which:

1. Involve acts dangerous to human life that violate criminal law;

2. Appear intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence government policy through intimidation or coercion, or affect government conduct by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping;

3. Occur primarily within the United States.