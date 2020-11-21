Our picks Biden’s DHS Candidates | Tracking Terrorists Finances | Societal Resilience, and more

Published 21 November 2020

· The 4 Potential Candidates to Lead Biden’s Department of Homeland Security, Briefly Explained · Dealing with Terrorism Threat Will Dominate New Administration’s Agenda · EU Leans Heavily on U.S. Program Tracking Terror Financing · What Winning the Covid-19 War Would Look Like · DOE R&D Plan Targets “Immediate Risk” Hackers Present to Renewable Energy Technologies · Put Societal Resilience at the Center of Defense Planning

The 4 Potential Candidates to Lead Biden’s Department of Homeland Security, Briefly Explained (Nicole Narea, Vox)

Whoever Biden picks will inherit an agency in dire need of reform.

Dealing with Terrorism Threat Will Dominate New Administration’s Agenda (Daniel N. Hoffman, Washington Times)

Bipartisanship is essential to protecting nation from foreign adversaries.

EU Leans Heavily on U.S. Program Tracking Terror Financing (Byron Tau, Wall Street Journal)

Even while faulting U.S. privacy protections, Europeans use data gathered

What Winning the Covid-19 War Would Look Like (Timothy L. O’Brien and Nir Kaissar, Bloomberg / Washington Post)

In early spring, as Covid-19 began marching across the U.S., President Donald Trump described it as an existential challenge. “We’re at war. In a true sense, we’re at war,” he said. He was right. So far, though, we’ve been losing this war. The coronavirus is setting new caseload and hospitalization records nationally. Its spread is essentially uncontrolled in all but two states, Vermont and Maine. An untold number of the country’s 11.2 million Covid-19 survivors still suffer heart, lung and brain damage and other maladies, and almost 250,000 Americans have died.

DOE R&D Plan Targets “Immediate Risk” Hackers Present to Renewable Energy Technologies (Robert Walton, Utility Dive)

The U.S. Department of Energy has released a multiyear plan to guide cybersecurity research and development (R&D) for efficiency and renewable power applications, focused on improving resilience for operational technologies and boosting stakeholder awareness of vulnerabilities, the department announced Wednesday.

The federal government has warned of increasing cyberattacks targeting energy technologies and associated industrial control systems. In July, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recommended utilities make plans to manually operate equipment that could be compromised by an attack.

Put Societal Resilience at the Center of Defense Planning (Elizabeth Draw, Defense One)

It’s already foolish to focus too narrowly on military attack and response. Soon it will be fatuous.