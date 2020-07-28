Cybersecurity Cybersecurity Research Center to Tackle Growing Cyberthreat

RMIT University has launched Australia’s first cybersecurity research center which, RMIT says. “takes an industry driven approach to meet the rapidly evolving cyber security challenges in Australia and globally.” The center for Cyber Security Research and Innovation (CSRI) will focus on the organizational, human, and technical aspect of cyber security.

The center for Cyber Security Research and Innovation (CSRI), launched two weeks ago, will work with government and industry leaders to solve pressing cybersecurity challenges, mitigate cyber threats and train a new generation of professionals and cyber ambassadors.

With a focus on the organizational, human, and technical aspect of cyber security, the CSRI center brings together researchers from across the different colleges at RMIT University to work on key cyber security research projects.

CSRI Director Professor Matt Warren said the center was uniquely placed to help meet the rapidly evolving cyber threat environment in Australia and around the world and to skill the cyber experts of the future.

“We are a leading source of knowledge and expertise in multi-disciplinary cyber security research and innovation, strategy advice, workforce development and community awareness,” he said.

“Cyber security is critical to Australia’s future and we recognize the need for a range of entities including businesses to improve cyber security practices and actively participate in cyber threat mitigation activities.

“Through our industry focused approach, the center will look at business aspects like policy, infrastructure, supply chain and management security, as well as considering key consumer concerns such as trusting businesses with their data.”

“With a critical need for suitably trained and qualified cyber security professionals, the center will also provide research training and capability development for the next generation of researchers.”

The new center will draw on RMIT’s extensive links with industry partners and its unique global connections including campuses in Vietnam and a research and industry collaboration center in Barcelona.

“Building on the University’s depth of expertise, the center brings together leading capabilities across multiple disciplines including business, computer science, engineering, mathematics and entrepreneurship,” RMIT says. “It will work closely with the RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub and the RMIT Cyber Ready Cloud Innovation Centre, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).”

