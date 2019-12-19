Our picks Russia Winning Asymmetric Warfare Against U.S. | Chinese Drones Risk | Sick Migrant Kids, and more

Published 19 December 2019

Russia Is Waging Asymmetric Warfare Against the US — And We’re Letting Them Win (Sarah Chayes, Defense One)

We must do more to harden against these attacks on our economy, institutions, and the public.

Trump Administration Seeks to Bar Convicted Immigrants From Asylum (AP)

Immigrants convicted of illegally reentering the U.S., driving drunk or committing domestic violence will be barred from claiming asylum under a proposed regulation announced Wednesday by the Trump administration.

The proposal, which must go through a public comment period before it is finalized, lists seven criminal areas, including some low-level crimes, that would bar migrants from claiming asylum in addition to federal restrictions already in place. It also would remove a requirement for immigration judges to reconsider some asylum denials.

Republican Senators Ask DOT, FAA to Cease Using Chinese Drones (Shannon Vavra, Cyberscoop)

A group of Republican senators sent a letter to the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday asking them to exclude Chinese drones, particularly DJI drones, from future partnerships due to national security concerns.

How Sick Do Migrant Children Have to Be to Get Help from the U.S.? (Jeremy Raff, The Atlantic)

Border guards repeatedly denied entry to a 7-year-old with life threatening illness. Why did they change their minds?

NIST Creates Biometric Databases to Spur ID Research (Brandi Vincent, Defense One)

The data collections include fingerprints, facial photographs and iris scans — and they’re meant to be just the start.

Federal Budget Deal Boosts Wildfire Funds, Gun Safety Research (Anna M. Phillips, Los Angeles Times)

The White House and Congress reached a deal on a $1.4-trillion spending package that would bolster election security, increase funding for wildfire fighting and pay for gun safety research.