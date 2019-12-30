2019: Looking back: Cyber 4. Chinese Firms Secretly Own Leading VPNs

Published 31 December 2019

China’s efforts to implement its persistent surveillance approach outside its borders go beyond helping Huawei to make the company’s 5G technology more competitive, and thus more appealing, to Western and non-Western countries. A recent study found that almost a third (30 percent) of the world’s top virtual private network (VPN) providers are secretly owned by six Chinese companies.

Almost a third (30 percent) of the world’s top virtual private network (VPN) providers are secretly owned by six Chinese companies, according to a studyby privacy and security research firm VPNpro.

The study shows that the top 97 VPNs are run by just 23 parent companies, many of which are based in countries with lax privacy laws.

Six of these companies are based in China and collectively offer 29 VPN services, but in many cases, information on the parent company is hidden to consumers.