Our picks Anti-Semitism in New York | Iran’s Cyber-Retaliation | The Biggest Climate Questions, and more

Published 6 January 2020

The Conspiracy Theories Behind the Anti-Semitic Violence in New York 9jane Coaston, Vox)

How anti-Semitic myths and victim blaming are putting Orthodox Jews in New York at risk.

Pentagon Halts Fight against ISIS in Iraq Amid New Threats to Bases (Bryan Bender, Politico)

Protecting U.S. forces “is our #1 priority. Period,” tweeted Lt. Gen. Pat White, head of the command fighting ISIS.

Inside the Mysterious Death of a Prosecutor Investigating an Alleged Iran Terror Attack That Killed 85 Jews (Nick Schager, Daily Beast)

The new docuseries “Nisman: The Prosecutor, the President and the Spy” explores the unsolved death of Alberto Nisman, a man investigating links between Iran terror and Argentina.

5G Is Where China and the West Finally Diverge (Lindsay Gorman, The Atlantic)

The rollout of speedy new cellular networks is a geopolitical turning point, but neither Trump nor the public yet recognizes this.

What Will Another Decade of Climate Crisis Bring? (Elizabeth Kolbert, New Yorker)

2019 has been called the year we woke up to climate change. Australia’s wildfires are yet more evidence that it’s time we started acting like it.

Killing of Iranian General Spurs Concern about Cyber Retaliation (Derek B. Johnson, FCW)

Cybersecurity experts inside and outside the government are warning that the killing of Iranian General and Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani could lead to retaliatory attacks against U.S. interests at home and abroad, particularly against U.S. critical infrastructure.

While Washington waits to see what form that response will take, experts say there’s every reason to believe an increase in malicious cyberattacks will be a major component.

Iran and U.S. have battled in the cyber arena before. The U.S. has conducted at least three such attacks against Iran in the past 10 years: the deployment of the Stuxnet virus targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities discovered in 2010 and two cyberattacks launched by the Trump administration last year after the downing of an American drone and attacks against Saudi Arabian oil tankers. Among other actions, Iran has undertaken cyber espionage, attacked the private businesses of U.S. critics and conducted influence operations.

These Are the Biggest Climate Questions for the New Decade (Chelsea Harve, Scientific American)

The 2010s brought major climate science advances, but researchers still want to pin down estimates of Arctic melt and sea level rise.