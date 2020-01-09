Soleimani killing Soleimani Assassination Met with Wide Range of Anti-Semitic Responses

Immediately after news broke on 3 January 2020, that a U.S. drone strike had killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist conspiracy theories began circulating online and in public statements in the region. These included the claim that Jews and/or Zionists control President Trump and the U.S. government, and are manipulating the United States to fight wars on Israel’s behalf. This is the typical behavior and rhetoric of anti-Semites, who view virtually every world event as justification for their bigoted views.

Criticism of Israel, or claiming that the Trump administration is considering the interests of a close ally as it formulates its Iran strategy, is not inherently anti-Semitic. However, the steady drumbeat of anti-Israel rhetoric from Islamists, anti-Zionist activists and ideologues may contribute to an environment in which more overtly anti-Semitic beliefs take root.

Expressions of anti-Semitism in the wake of the Soleimani assassination have been most noticeable among white supremacists and other blatant anti-Semites. They have also been broadcast on the Iranian media outlet Press TV, and featured in public statements from officials inside Iran and by the Islamic terrorist organizations they support. The anti-Zionist left has also weighed in on the Soleimani killing.

White Supremacists

Among the anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about the U.S. assassination of General Soleimani and U.S. policy towards Iran posited by white supremacists:

· Hunter Wallace claimed that the killing of General Soleimani marked the beginning of “World War Jew.” In another blog post Wallace warned his readers that “if you support and vote for Donald Trump in 2020, you are voting for a Jewish war with Iran” on behalf of “Sheldon Adelson and the other Jewish donors who fund the GOP.”

· Anti-Semitic and white supremacist ideologue Kevin MacDonald tweeted that President Trump’s Iran policy is guided by those who desire “a non-White US while once again Israel is getting the US to fight its war.”

· After the assassination, Mike Enoch urged his Twitter followers to “Just jump in to [sic] the fray with full on opposition to more ZOG wars and aggression. It’s just the right thing to do.”