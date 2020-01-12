Our picks Puerto Rico’s Earthquakes | Putin’s War against Truth | Falling Vaccination Rates, and more

Published 13 January 2020

· Russia to Iran: Don’t Admit Guilt—Blame the U.S. Instead · Vladimir Putin’s War against Truth, Justice and Sergei Magnitsky · Hell and ice water: Glacier melt threatens Pakistan’s future · Why So Many Earthquakes Are Rocking Puerto Rico · The Haitian Earthquake a Decade Later · CBRN Terrorism: Need for More Deterrence? – Analysis · Scary Fact: Vaccination Rates are Falling in Some States · Obama Should Never Have Appeased Iran

Russia to Iran: Don’t Admit Guilt—Blame the U.S. Instead (Julia Davis, Daily Beast)

Russian experts and lawmakers are working themselves into a frenzy trying to shift blame from Iran, even lashing out at Kyiv over MH17.

Vladimir Putin’s War against Truth, Justice and Sergei Magnitsky (Marcus Kolga, McLean’s)

Canadian advocates for Magnitsky legislation have become victims of Russian government propagandists

Hell and ice water: Glacier melt threatens Pakistan’s future (AFP)

Climate change is causing most glaciers worldwide to shrink, but due to a meteorological anomaly this is one of a few in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan that are surging. This means hundreds of tonnes of ice and debris are pushing down the valley at ten times the normal rate or more, threatening the safety of the people and homes below.

Why So Many Earthquakes Are Rocking Puerto Rico (Maya Wei-Haas, National Geographic)

A series of tremors has rattled the island for more than a week—and there may be more to come.

The Haitian Earthquake a Decade Later (Richard Kurin, Smithonian Magazine)

To safeguard cultural heritage, a massive Smithsonian-led cultural rescue operation can now be mobilized to help countries recover from disaster

CBRN Terrorism: Need for More Deterrence? – Analysis (Kyler Ong, Eurasia Review)

The foiled bio-terror attack in October 2019 in Indonesia has refocused attention on the prospects of Chemical, Biological, Radiological or Nuclear (CBRN) terrorism. Following its territorial and leadership setbacks, the likelihood of IS-inspired CBRN terrorist attacks remains low, but may manifest given the right conditions.

Obama Should Never Have Appeased Iran (Mario Loyola, The Atlantic)

Returning to a strategy of containment, backed by clear and credible deterrence, is more urgent than ever.