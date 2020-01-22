Our picks Secret History of Facial Recognition | Protecting Churches | Cyberdisrupting ISIS, and more

Published 22 January 2020

How a Military Cyber Operation to Disrupt Islamic State Spurred a Debate (Dustin Volz, Wall Street Journal)

U.S. Cyber Command devised a plan, but drew ‘non-concurs’ from other officials, newly released documents show

As Protests in South America Surged, So Did Russian Trolls on Twitter, U.S. Finds (Lara Jakes, New York Times)

State Department analysts found that Russian-linked Twitter accounts sought to sow confusion in South American nations that oppose the Moscow-backed government in Venezuela.

Unbuilding Cities as High-Rises Reach Their Use-By Date (Norman Day, The Conversation)

We are entering a new world where skyscrapers and other huge buildings are becoming redundant and need significant overhaul or replacement. The process is called unbuilding or, if you’re a bit highfalutin, deconstruction.

Most developed world cities started building skyscrapers after the second world war. These buildings were International Style architecture, unrecognisable is terms of a particular locale, universal in terms of their ubiquitous metal, concrete, glass – and fully air-conditioned. Now they are ageing, their use-by date is up and their balance sheet profitability no longer attracts.

What Will It Take for the Government to Protect Your Privacy? (Edward C. Baig, U.S. Today)

Is 2020 the year when the government finally does something real to protect your privacy? Up until now, it has been all on you, the consumer.

Meet the Texas-Based Church Security Business Training Worshippers to Fight Back in Mass Shootings (Stacy Fernandez, Texas Tribune)

Texas has seen two mass shootings in churches in three years, which has some churchgoers exploring training programs to take down an attacker.

The Secret History of Facial Recognition (Shaun Raviv, Wired)

Sixty years ago, a sharecropper’s son invented a technology to identify faces. Then the record of his role all but vanished. Who was Woody Bledsoe, and who was he working for?