Our picks China’s Authoritarian Medicine | Saudi 9/11 Connection | Preparing for Disease X, and more

Published 27 January 2020

• A Historic Quarantine · The Homeland Security Inspector General Is Reviewing Two Controversial Trump Administration Immigration Programs · The Saudi Connection: Inside the 9/11 Case That Divided the F.B.I. · The Responsibility to Counter China’s Ambitions Falls to Us · Vaccine Researchers Are Preparing for Disease X · African Immigrants May Be Trump’s Next Target

A Historic Quarantine (James Hamblin, The Atlantic)

China’s attempt to curb a viral outbreak is a radical experiment in authoritarian medicine.

The Homeland Security Inspector General Is Reviewing Two Controversial Trump Administration Immigration Programs (Hamed Aleaziz, BuzzFeed News)

The two programs, aimed at asylum-seekers coming from Mexico and Central America, speed up the amount of time they have between being detained and their initial hearing.

The Saudi Connection: Inside the 9/11 Case That Divided the F.B.I. (Tim Golden and Sebastian Rotella, New York Times)

A small team of agents spent years investigating whether one of Washington’s closest allies was involved in the worst terror attack in U.S. history. This is their story.

The Responsibility to Counter China’s Ambitions Falls to Us (Ben Sasse, The Atlantic)

The American inheritance and the American promise are both precious and precarious. If we don’t defend them vigorously, no one else will.

Vaccine Researchers Are Preparing for Disease X (Economist)

They hope to be able to create new vaccines in just four months

African Immigrants May Be Trump’s Next Target (Peter Beinart, The Atlantic)

The president has trained his nativist ire on Muslims and Latinos. Just in time for the 2020 elections, a new group appears to be in his sights.