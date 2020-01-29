Perspective ISIS Sleeper Cells Exploit U.S. Pause with Guerrilla Attacks

Published 29 January 2020

Islamic State fighters have staged a series of guerilla attacks in Iraq and Syria during a pause in American and British operations, experts have said. David Rose writes that “ISIS sleeper cells have stepped up ambushes and terror attacks in recent weeks, killing and wounding dozens of soldiers and civilians. The attacks have raised fears that the jihadi group could regroup and recover if western forces leave the region.”

Researchers said that bands of Isis fighters had taken advantage of a recent moratorium on US-led coalition military activities after the killing of the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and calls to remove all foreign military forces from Iraq.

About 5,200 US military personnel are stationed in Iraq and a smaller number in Syria conducting patrols, providing air support and training local forces to combat the remnants of the largely defeated terror group, which once controlled a big swathe of territory across Iraq and Syria.

The Pentagon has previously warned that up to 15,000 fighters loyal to Isis may still be active or in hiding in both countries, despite the loss of its territory and the killing of its founder, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in an American raid in October.

The US-led coalition announced a pause in its operations on January 5 as the Iraqi parliament called for the expulsion of foreign troops and rockets were fired by Iraqi militia groups at the American embassy and military bases.

