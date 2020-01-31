Epidemics WHO Declares nCoV Public Health Emergency amid Virus Spread

Published 31 January 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) director-general on Thursday declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) for China’s novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, based on the nearly unanimous recommendation of its emergency committee. China’s surge of cases continues; India and the Philippines reported their first cases; and a handful of affected countries reported more cases, most of them linked to travel, but a few involving local transmission.

Worries over Impact on Weaker Countries

At a media telebriefing today, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, WHO director-general, emphasized strongly that the recommendation doesn’t signal any lack of confidence in China’s ability to battle its quickly expanding outbreak, which in just a month has already topped the total in the 2002-2003 SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak.

Rather, the WHO’s main concern is for countries with weak health systems that would have a tough time battling the virus without extra global support that can be harnessed with a PHEIC declaration under International Health Regulations.

China’s speed and strength in identifying and responding to the outbreak have so far limited the global spread to 98 cases, none of them fatal, in 18 countries, Tedros said. “In many ways, China is setting a new standard for outbreak response.”

However, he said the world must act together to limit further spread of 2019-nCoV, and more important than the declaration are the temporary measures that the emergency committee recommended in seven key areas, including avoiding restriction on trade and travel—which may be ineffective and may divert outbreak response resources—and on supporting less prepared countries. The others areas focus on disease countermeasures, combatting rumors and misinformation, reviewing preparedness plans, sharing data, and working together.

“This is the time for facts, not fear; science, not rumors; and solidarity, not stigma,” Tedros said.

Didier Houssin, MD, who chairs the expert committee, said the group’s recommendation to declare a PHEIC was swayed by quickly increasing cases in China, increasing numbers of countries affected, and signs that some countries are taking questionable measures to restrict travel. He said examples of travel restrictions include visa refusal, border closure, and quarantine of travelers who are in good condition.

Some airlines have suspended flights to China, and some have limited flights because of a drop in demand. Russia, for example, has closed its land border with China and has barred Chinese tour groups from entering the country, the Financial Times reported Thursday.