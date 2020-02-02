Epidemics DHS Issues Restrictions on Inbound Flights with Individuals Who Have Been in China

Published 3 February 2020

In response to the evolving threat of the novel coronavirus, and to minimize the risk of spreading within the United States, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has on Sunday begun to enforce restrictions for all passenger flights to the United States carrying individuals who have recently traveled from the People’s Republic of China. In accordance with the President’s Proclamation and at the direction of Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf, the restrictions beganfor flights commencing after 5:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, 2 February, and direct the arrival of U.S. citizens who have traveled in China within fourteen days of their arrival to one of seven designated airports, where the United States Government has enhanced public health resources in order to implement enhanced screening procedures. The administration is taking these actions to protect the American people.

Additionally, U.S. citizens who have been in Hubei province within fourteen days of their return will be subject to up to fourteen days of mandatory quarantine to ensure they are provided proper medical care and health screening. U.S. citizens who have been in other areas of mainland China within fourteen days of their return will undergo proactive entry health screening and up to fourteen days of self-quarantine with health monitoring to ensure they have not contracted the virus and do not pose a public health risk. Generally, foreign nationals (other than immediate family of U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and flight crew) who have traveled in China within fourteen days of their arrival, will be denied entry into the United States.