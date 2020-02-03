Considered opinion: Early release of terrorists London's Latest Terror Attack Shows Harsher Punishment Is Needed

On Sunday, 20-year old Sudesh Amman, who had been released from prison on 22 January after being jailed for terror-related offense, stabbed two people in a south London store before being shot and killed by the police. Amman served less than half his three-year, four-month sentence for terrorism offenses. The security services had concerns about his behavior, including language that suggested he continued to hold extremist views, but he had to be released under current laws. Calls are growing for changing these laws.

It was not the first terrorist attack by an individual who had been convicted of terrorism-related offenses and gained a n early release. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that on Monday he would be announcing “further plans for fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offenses.”

The Telegraph’s Monday Editorial called for reforming the automatic early-release law as it applies to dangerous individuals, and for reviewing the cases of the seventy-four individuals who had been jailed for terrorism-related offenses and released early:

The latest terrorist-related attack in south London has a horribly familiar ring to it. An alleged jihadist known to the police, and who had previously been in prison, slashed three people before being shot dead by officers at the scene. It is not yet clear if they were following a suspect or how long they had him under surveillance, but once again questions will be asked about whether the man should even have been on the streets.

The recent attack outside Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge last November was perpetrated by Usman Khan, who killed two people and stabbed three more before being killed. Khan had been released on license after serving just half his term for terrorist offences. He had been attending an offender rehabilitation course when he threatened to detonate what turned out to be a fake suicide vest before attacking people with two knives.

The issue of the automatic early release of such dangerous individuals is back in the spotlight. Boris Johnson said recently that 74 people jailed for terror offences and released early would have their license conditions reviewed. Was this latest attacker among them? The victims and their families will want answers.

Last month the Ministry of Justice said it would end early-release schemes as they applied to terrorists, rapists and other serious offenders. A review of the management of convicted terrorists is also under way. One ambition is to increase the number of places available in probation hostels so authorities can keep closer tabs on them in the weeks after their release. A new Counter-Terrorism Bill will force terrorists to serve their full sentence behind bars. These reforms are long overdue. Yesterday’s incident shows the Government needs to tighten the law as a matter of urgency.

