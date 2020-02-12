Extremism White Supremacist Propaganda Distribution Hit All-Time High in 2019

Published 12 February 2020

White supremacist propaganda distribution more than doubled in 2019 over the previous year, making it the highest year on record for such activity in the United States. The data in a new report shows a substantial increase of incidents both on- and off-campus. A total of 2,713 cases of literature distribution – an average of more than four per day – were reported nationwide, compared to 1,214 in 2018. This is nearly 160 percent increase in U.S. campus propaganda incidents during the fall semester.

White supremacist propaganda distribution more than doubled in 2019 over the previous year, making it the highest year on record for such activity in the United States, according to new data released today by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The data shows a substantial increase of incidents both on- and off-campus. A total of 2,713 cases of literature distribution – an average of more than four per day – were reported nationwide, compared to 1,214 in 2018. Every state except Hawaii reported at least one incident of white supremacist propaganda, with the highest activity reported in California, Texas, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, Washington, and Florida. ADL’s H.E.A.T. Map provides a visual representation of the propaganda distribution efforts by geographic location.

“White supremacists see propaganda distribution – including fliering, leafleting and stickering – as a convenient and practically anonymous way to promote their messages of hate and intolerance,” said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt. “While we know extremists and hate groups are emboldened by the current environment, this surge in fliering and propaganda distribution powerfully demonstrates how bigots are able to spread their message without compromising their anonymity.”

Some key data points from ADL’s Center on Extremism:

· Approximately 630 incidents were reported on college and university campuses, nearly double the 320 campus incidents reported nationwide in 2018. Campus incidents accounted for one-quarter of the total incidents of white supremacist propaganda distribution nationwide.

· White supremacists targeted a total of 433 campuses in 43 states and the District of Columbia in 2019.

· During the 2019 fall semester, ADL counted 410 incidents on campus – more than double any proceeding semester and a 159 percent increase from the 158 incidents reported during the 2019 spring semester.

· ADL documented 2,083 off-campus incidents in 2019 - a 133 percent increase from the 894 off campus incidents counted in 2018.

· ADL documented 20 percent fewer white supremacist events in 2019 than 2018, down from 95 to 76 events. The number of flash demonstrations also declined - dropping from 43 to 26 year over year.

The Perpetrators

Dozens of white supremacist groups distributed propaganda last year, but three groups – Patriot Front, American Identity Movement and the New Jersey European Heritage Association – were responsible for approximately 90 percent of the activity.

“The barrage of propaganda, which overwhelmingly features veiled white supremacist language with a ‘patriotic’ slant, is an attempt to normalize the white supremacists’ message and bolster recruitment efforts while targeting minority groups including Jews, Blacks, Muslims, non-white immigrants and the LGBTQ community,” said Oren Segal, ADL’s Vice President for the Center on Extremism.

Sixty-six (66) percent of all propaganda incidents were attributed to the Texas-based Patriot Front (67 percent of non-campus and 59 percent of on-campus), far more than any other group. In 2019, the group used its traditional red, white and blue color-schemed propaganda but with new messages such as “One Nation Against Invasion,” “For the Nation Against the State,” and “America is Not for Sale.” Patriot Front is known to use its own version of “patriotism” to promote white supremacist and neo-fascist ideology.

The articleis published courtesy of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)

More Stories:

Leave a comment