Our picks Nuke Reactors as Terrorist Targets | Unmanned 'Flying Gun' | China’s Incompetence, and more

Published 19 February 2020

Expect 75 Recommendations to Improve Security, Plus Proposed Laws, from Congress’ Cyber Commission (Mariam Baksh, Defense One)

Rep. Jim Langevin says he and his fellow commissioners will propose streamlining Congressional oversight, incident reporting by industry, and more.

‘The Disruption Is Enormous.’ Coronavirus Epidemic Snarls Science Worldwide (Robert F. Service, Science)

Normal daily life has come to a virtual standstill in large parts of China as a result of the epidemic of COVID-19—and so has science. Universities across the country remain closed; access to labs is restricted, projects have been mothballed, fieldwork interrupted, and travel severely curtailed. But scientists elsewhere in the world are noticing an impact as well, as collaborations with China are on pause and scientific meetings for the next 5 months have been canceled or postponed.

Nuclear Reactors Are at Risk of Terrorism Attacks (Reuters/Standard Digital)

Chernobyl’s 30th anniversary on April 26 comes against the backdrop of growing apprehension that nuclear reactors may become a terrorist target.

EU Threatens Tougher Rules on Hate Speech after Facebook Meeting (Alex Pigman, AFP)

A top EU official for digital policy warned Monday that big tech companies could face tougher rules and penalties in Europe if they failed to adequately curb hate speech and disinformation.

European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton remarks followed talks with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, who was in Brussels urging officials to not go too far in punishing platforms for carrying hate speech.

“If all the platforms operating on the European continent do not respect the conditions that I have just outlined, yes, we will be forced to intervene in a stricter way,” Breton told reporters.

How China’s Incompetence Endangered the World (Laurie Garrett, Foreign Policy)

As the deadly coronavirus began to spread, Beijing wasted the most critical resource to fight it: trust.

Fear of Big Brother Guides EU Rules on AI ((Alex Pigman, AFP)

Amid fears of a Big Brother-style society ruled by machines, the EU will urge authorities and companies to think hard before rolling out facial recognition technology.

But the bloc, which will make a much-anticipated announcement this week on the role of artificial intelligence (AI), will stop short of imposing an outright ban, a top official said.

DARPA Wants Millions to Design an Unmanned ‘Flying Gun’ under Its New Gunslinger Program (Joseph Trevithick, The Drive)

Budget documents describe a gun-armed “missile” that would be able to engage multiple targets, either on the ground or in the air.

Did the CIA’s Dr. Frank Olson Jump to His Death or Was He Pushed? (Paul Vidich, Daily Beast)

The 1953 death of the CIA scientist was ruled a suicide, but Olson’s family and many others, including Errol Morris, question that verdict. Now Olson’s nephew has written a novel.