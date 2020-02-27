Epidemics Trump Puts VP Pence in Charge of COVID-19 Response

Published 27 February 2020

In a televised speech to the nation last night, President Donald Trump addressed the growing threat of COVID-19 and put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of a task force to lead US response efforts. The speech comes a day after officials from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said community spread was all but inevitable in the United States, while Trump said during a press conference in India that the situation was under control stateside. Trump also said that “We will essentially have a flu shot for this very soon,” said Trump, but experts cautioned that no vaccine will be ready for use for at least another year to 18 months.

The speech comes a day after officials from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said community spread was all but inevitable in the United States, while Trump said during a press conference in India that the situation was under control stateside.

Trump’s remarks also coincided with a new case in California that may indicate local spread of the novel coronavirus

“The risk to the American people remain very low; we have the greatest experts in the world right here,” Trump said in the speech, as Pence stood behind him. Trump was flanked by several public health officials, including Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar, CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat, MD, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci, MD.

Overplayed Threat?

On Twitter this morning the president suggested the media were overplaying the threats of the virus.

“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus [sic] look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape,” he said.

Sixty Americans have been diagnosed as having the disease to date, with almost two-thirds connected to the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan.

“The level we have had is very low, and of the 15 people, 8 returned home, 5 have fully recovered, 1 is in hospital, and 1 is in pretty good shape,” said Trump. The 15 cases he referred to were Americans who had contracted the virus through travel and close case contact, not the 45 Americans who have been repatriated with the disease, 42 of them from the Diamond Princess.

“Our president took unprecedented steps to protect Americans from the disease, including aggressive quarantine, and travel restrictions,” said Pence, former Indiana governor. “My role will be to continue to bring the task force together. We will also be continuing to reach out to governors.”

Azar said he was “delighted” with Pences appointment, adding that Trump’s decision to restrict travel from China in January allowed the United States to buy “valuable time” to prepare for COVID-19.