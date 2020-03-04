Our picks Official Coronavirus Numbers Are Wrong | Election Hacking Could Put 2020 Winner in Doubt | U.S. Troops in Africa, and more

Published 4 March 2020

Who’s on the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force (New York Times)

Several of the nation’s top health officials are among those sitting on an advisory panel formed by President Trump.

Where the Coronavirus Bioweapon Conspiracy Theories Really Come From (Nicholas G. Evans, Slate)

Whenever a disease emerges, claims that it has spread too quickly to be natural soon follow.

The Official Coronavirus Numbers Are Wrong, and Everyone Knows It (Alexis C. Madrigal, The Atlantic)

Because the U.S. data on coronavirus infections are so deeply flawed, the quantification of the outbreak obscures more than it illuminates.

Flooding: Storm Dennis is “A Taste of Things to Come” for Wales (Wyre Davies, BBC)

The south Wales valleys are set to see as much as 50% more rain in the next decade, a weather expert has warned.

Warning: Election Hacking Could Put 2020 Winner in Doubt (Paul Bedard, Washington Examiner)

Hacking experts are warning of a growing potential for attacks on the 2020 election that could leave in doubt who the winner is, leading to political chaos and deeper distrust within the nation.

In one scenario just laid out, foreign digital enemies would bump voters from registration lists, causing disarray at the polls and an eventual media frenzy over unfair elections.

In another, the attack would come from domestic meddlers distorting actual news to attack candidates or a replay of the 2016 hack of Democratic Party emails followed by a leak of the most damaging.

The US Should Send More, Not Fewer, Troops to West Africa (Matthew Dalton, Defense One)

America’s interests and unique security partnerships in this burgeoning region argue for more help, not less.

State Department Pledges $8 Million More in Cybersecurity Aid to Ukraine (Sean Lyngaas, Cyberscoop)

The Trump administration’s handling of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine sparked an impeachment inquiry, but U.S. cybersecurity aid to the Eastern European country continues to flow, unimpeded and under the radar.