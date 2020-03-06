Epidemics WHO Urges Whole-Government COVID-19 Approach as Cases Climb Globally

Published 6 March 2020

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday said some countries are depending on their health ministry to shoulder the battle against COVID-19 and that a whole-of-government approach is needed, as the novel coronavirus spreads to more countries and fuels hot spots across multiple continents. New cases piled up again yesterday at a brisk pace in three hard-hit countries—Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

At a WHO telebriefing yesterday, Tedros warned that even high-income countries should expect surprises and the solution is aggressive preparedness. “We are concerned that in some countries the level of political commitment and the actions that demonstrate that commitment do not match the level of the threat we all face,” he said. “This is not a drill.”

Tedros pushed countries to educate the public, increase testing capacity, get hospitals ready, and ensure that essential supplies are on hand.

He also said the WHO has launched a new social media campaign called “Be ready for COVID-19” that urges people to be safe, smart, and informed.

Iran Launches New Steps; Palestine Reports First Cases

Iran’s health ministry yesterday reported 591 more cases, raising its overall total in 3,513. Also, 15 more people died from the virus, lifting the country’s fatality count to 107.

Government officials extended school and university closures by 2 more weeks and have launched a plan to conduct case-finding by phone, starting in some of the hardest hit areas, including Qom, Gilan, and Isfahan, Reuters reported.

CIDRAP reports that a WHO mission is in Iran this week to assess the outbreak and offer support. Also, a WHO team is also in Bahrain to offer support. As of yesterday, Bahrain has reported 52 cases, according to the latest update from the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean regional office.

In other Middle East developments, Palestine reported its first cases. The country’s health ministry yesterday said 7 cases, all involving Palestinians, have been confirmed in Bethlehem, Anadolu Agency news reported. A hotel in the city had been quarantined due to suspected cases, and schools and training institutions have been closed in Bethlehem governate for 2 weeks. A state of emergency has been called for Bethlehem and Jericho.

WHO Sees Hopeful Signs in Korea as Asian Cases Rise

South Korea—the country with the highest total outside of China—yesterday reported 438 new cases, plus 3 more deaths, raising those respective totals to 5,766 and 35.