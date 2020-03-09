Epidemics Italy COVID-19 Surge Triggers Massive Lockdown; U.S. Cases Pass 500

Published 9 March 2020

A dramatic jump in Italy’s COVID-19 cases and deaths yesterday made it the second worst-hit country behind China, as the country announced a massive lockdown affecting 16 million, and in the United States, the number of new cases steadily rose with at least four more states reporting their first cases. In other developments, plans are under way to disembark passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship, waiting off the coast of San Francisco, and place them in federal quarantine. And federal officials yesterday issued warnings about cruise ship travel and the risk of travel and large crowds to seniors and those with underlying medical conditions.

Italy’s Gush of Cases Triggers Lockdowns

Italy’s health ministry yesterday reported 1,492 new cases yesterday, along with 133 more deaths, bringing its respective overall totals to 7,375 cases and 366 deaths. The new development pushes Italy ahead of South Korea as the country with the highest number of cases behind China.

The country also finalized a lockdown affecting all of Lombardy region, where 4,189 cases have been reported so far. It also affects 14 provinces in other regions, and taken together, the measures put about 16 million people—about one quarter of Italy’s population—under quarantine. The measures are in effect until Apr 3 and also prohibit weddings and funerals and shutter movie theaters, nightclubs, gyms, swimming pools, museums, and ski resorts. Restaurants can remain open limited hours, but customers must sit 3 feet apart.

The steps are the strongest any country has taken outside of China. World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, yesterday on Twitter praised Italy’s bold steps to slow the spread of the virus. “They are making genuine sacrifices,” he said. “WHO stands in solidarity and is here to continue supporting you.”

Meanwhile, cases rose sharply in other European Countries, with new cases lifting France and Germany over or toward the 1,000-case mark. France reported 177 new cases yesterday, along with 3 new deaths, raising its total to 1,126, including 19 deaths, while Germany’s Robert Koch Institute is now reporting 902 cases.

Iran Surge Continues; over 100 Nations Affected

In the Middle East, Iran’s health ministry yesterday reported 743 new cases yesterday, plus 49 more deaths, lifting its totals to 6,566 cases, along with 194 more deaths. The virus has been reported from at least 30 locations, with Tehran, Qom, Gilan, and Isfahan the hardest hit areas.