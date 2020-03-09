Our picks Coronavirus Conspiracies | Internet Disaster | Wikileaks and Cyber Command, and more

Published 10 March 2020

· Surge of Virus Misinformation Stumps Facebook and Twitter · Trump’s Coronavirus Press Event Was Even Worse Than It Looked · Cross-Whitehall Unit Set Up to Counter False Coronavirus Claims · Facebook and Twitter Are Struggling to Get Coronavirus Disinformation Details from the Government · How a Lack of Resources Has Made Russia’s Military Even More Cunning · The Big Iran Threat Is Nukes, Not Coronavirus · The Internet Avoided a Minor Disaster Last Week · Is Zero Hedge a Russian Trojan Horse? · Monthlong Cyberattack Disrupts Operations at UKentucky Health · Cyber Command Was Worried that WikiLeaks Dump Would Burn Operation Aurora Intel, Document Shows

Surge of Virus Misinformation Stumps Facebook and Twitter (Sheera Frenkel, Davey Alba, and Raymond Zhong, New York Times)

Secret labs. Magic cures. Government plots. Despite efforts by social media companies to stop it, false information about the coronavirus is proliferating around the world.

Trump’s Coronavirus Press Event Was Even Worse Than It Looked (Adam Rogers, Wired)

His remarks at the CDC on Friday were misguided, misleading, and show how misinformation could hamper Covid-19 containment efforts.

Cross-Whitehall Unit Set Up to Counter False Coronavirus Claims (Dan Sabbagh, Guardian)

DCMS-based unit aims to identify disinformation about virus and establish its scope

Facebook and Twitter Are Struggling to Get Coronavirus Disinformation Details from the Government (Rebecca Heilweil and Shirin Ghaffary, Vox)

The State Department seems unusually secretive in its reports on coronavirus disinformation.

How a Lack of Resources Has Made Russia’s Military Even More Cunning (Sebastien Roblin, National Interest)

Very clever.

The Big Iran Threat Is Nukes, Not Coronavirus (Tobin Harshaw, Bloomberg)

A Q&A with Iran expert Michael Rubin on the latest scary news about Tehran’s push for weapons of mass destruction.

The Internet Avoided a Minor Disaster Last Week(Brian Barrett, Wired)

A tiny backend bug at Let’s Encrypt almost broke millions of websites. A five-day scramble ensured it didn’t.

Is Zero Hedge a Russian Trojan Horse? (Seth Hettena, New Republic)

The father of the founder of the conspiratorial site filed a criminal complaint against me in Bulgaria. Then things got weird.

Monthlong Cyberattack Disrupts Operations at UKentucky Health (Jessica Davis, Health IT Security)

The University of Kentucky and its health system have been working to remove cryptocurrency malware from its systems; another cyberattack, phishing attacks, and ransomware complete this week’s breach roundup.

Cyber Command Was Worried that WikiLeaks Dump Would Burn Operation Aurora Intel, Document Shows (Shannon Vavra, Cyberscoop)

When WikiLeaks released a trove of diplomatic cables in 2010 on everything from terrorism to Russian President Vladimir Putin to computer intrusions, it set off shockwaves through the Department of Defense and intelligence community over the knowledge being dumped into the public domain.

Now we know that unauthorized release even impacted U.S. Cyber Command.