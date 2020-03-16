Epidemics U.S. Takes More Big Pandemic Response Steps; Europe COVID-19 Cases Soar

Published 16 March 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world yesterday topped China’s total, fueled by surges in Europe—especially in Italy—and Iran, plus outbreaks picking up steam in other nations, including the United States, where New York City yesterday shuttered its schools and the Federal Reserve slashed its interest rate again. As testing capacity slowly ramps up in the United States, about 600 more cases were reported, putting the nation’s total at 3,244, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. So far, West Virginia is the only state that hasn’t confirmed any cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world yesterday topped China’s total, fueled by surges in Europe—especially in Italy—and Iran, plus outbreaks picking up steam in other nations, including the United States, where New York City yesterday shuttered its schools and the Federal Reserve slashed its interest rate again.

Coming just a day after the global total of novel coronavirus cases passed 150,000, the Johns Hopkins online tracker shows 162,687 cases yesterday, with 81,003 reported in China. As testing capacity slowly ramps up in the United States, about 600 more cases were reported, putting the nation’s total at 3,244, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. So far, West Virginia is the only state that hasn’t confirmed any cases, according to the New York Times case map.

Feds, States Take More Bold Steps

In two new big breaking developments, New York City announced that its public schools—the nation’s largest school system—will close until Apr 20, and the Federal Reserve yesterday announced that it cut the target interest rate to near zero to support the economy during the pandemic.

In other developments, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged private businesses to aggressively consider voluntary closures and called on the federal government to deploy the military to help retrofit existing buildings to medical facilities to free up hospital beds. “It is only a matter of time before ICU beds are full,” he said on Twitter, adding that only the federal government has the ability to do that fast enough. As of yesterday, New York has reported 729 cases, which includes 329 in New York City and 196 in Westchester County.

CIDRAP reports that ahead of St Patrick’s Day celebrations, several US cities announced measures to curb crowds. For example, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh yesterday announced that until further notice, restaurants, bars, and nightclubs must reduce capacity by 50%, follow social distancing guidance, and not allow lines outside. The city also loosened rules for places that serve food to allow for delivery services.

Meanwhile, Illinois and Ohio ordered the temporary closure of all indoor bars and restaurants. The mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, also shuttered bars and clubs.

Other locations announced curfews to slow the spread of the virus. For example, in New Jersey, Hoboken officials announced a curfew between the hours of 10 pm and 5 am.

Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan yesterday closed casinos, race tracks, and simulcast betting facilities, and the state’s lawmakers announced