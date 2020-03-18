Our picks Getting Ahead of the Coronavirus | Kremlin’s Coronavirus Disinformation | Pentagon & Coronavirus, and more

· Governments Are Still Struggling to Get Ahead of the Coronavirus · Inside the Coronavirus Response: A Case Study in the White House Under Trump · What Trump’s Coronavirus Lie Reveals about the Commander in Chief · EU Warns of Pro-Kremlin Disinformation Campaign on Coronavirus · How the Pentagon Should Get into the Coronavirus Fight at Home · Russian Military: Virus “Affects Only the Mongol Race” · Hundreds of Scientists Scramble to Find a Coronavirus Treatment · As COVID-19 Cases Grow, Region Faces “Daunting” Shortage of Hospital Beds · Social Media Giants Should Pay Up for Allowing Misinformation · Our Internet Isn’t Ready for Coronavirus

Governments Are Still Struggling to Get Ahead of the Coronavirus (Economist)

Amid travel bans and lockdowns, their approaches differ.

Inside the Coronavirus Response: A Case Study in the White House Under Trump (Maggie Haberman and Noah Weiland, New York Times)

Infighting, turf wars and a president more concerned with the stock market and media coverage than policy have defined the Trump White House. They have also defined how it has handled a pandemic.

What Trump’s Coronavirus Lie Reveals about the Commander in Chief (James Fallows, The Atlantic)

During press questioning at the White House Tuesday, Donald Trump was asked whether his tone about the coronavirus challenge had suddenly changed. For weeks, he’d been mocking the virus threat—at rallies, in tweets, and in press remarks. But both Monday and Tuesday, he’d suddenly shifted to warning that the public-health and economic problems were real, and would remain so for a long time.

“I have always known. This is a real pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic….

“I’ve always viewed it as very serious.”

This is a flat-out lie.

Will “today and yesterday”—the subdued tone Monday, the “I have always viewed it as very serious” Orwellian big-lie Tuesday—enter public consciousness as the time when Trump “got serious” and “became a leader”? Or as the time when he finally went too far with a blatant lie?

EU Warns of Pro-Kremlin Disinformation Campaign on Coronavirus (Michael Peel and Sam Fleming, Financial Times)

Internal report says effort aims to destroy confidence in west’s response to pandemic

How the Pentagon Should Get into the Coronavirus Fight at Home (Kelly Magsamen, Defense One)

Beds, vaccines, money – after protecting troops abroad, Esper should turn DOD’s focus to protecting Americans right here.

Russian Military: Virus “Affects Only the Mongol Race” (Adam Rawnsley and Lachlan Markay, Daily Beast)

It’s one of a number of outlandish coronavirus conspiracy theories being spread by Moscow and Beijing.

Hundreds of Scientists Scramble to Find a Coronavirus Treatment (Carl Zimmer, New York Times)

In an ambitious international collaboration, researchers have “mapped” proteins in the coronavirus and identified 50 drugs to test against it.

As COVID-19 Cases Grow, Region Faces “Daunting” Shortage of Hospital Beds (Jerry Zremski, Buffalo News)

Buffalo, like every community in the country, has enough hospital beds to cover an influx from a run-of-the-mill emergency like a snowstorm – but not enough for a nationwide pandemic, said Mark A. Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health.

Our Internet Isn’t Ready for Coronavirus (Josephine Wolff, New York Times)

Many people are having to work and learn from home. Residential broadband networks might not be able to keep up.

Social Media Giants Should Pay Up for Allowing Misinformation (Samuel Woolley, Wired)

Facebook, YouTube, et al. should pay into a $10 billion public trust that funds the institutions they’ve undermined: journalism, fact-checking, and media literacy.