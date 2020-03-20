Our picks COVID-19 in Red, Blue America | COVID-19 & Cybersecurity | Guyana’s Dodgy Poll, and more

Published 20 March 2020

· Red and Blue America Aren’t Experiencing the Same Pandemic · Covid-19 Is Exposing America’s Resilience—and Vulnerability · Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia) Dumped Millions in Stock After Coronavirus Briefing · China Is Avoiding Blame by Trolling the World · Coronavirus Now Possibly Largest-Ever Cyber Security Threat · Germany’s Other Neglected Plague Is Far-Right Terrorism · COVID-19 Mortality Was 1.4% in Outbreak Epicenter: Study · Half of Coronavirus Infections in Florida Involve People 60 or Older · Inside a Lab Trying to Develop a Coronavirus Vaccine · Guyana’s Dodgy Poll Is All about Oil

Red and Blue America Aren’t Experiencing the Same Pandemic (Ronald Brownstein, The Atlantic)

Even a disease as far-reaching as the coronavirus hasn’t entirely crossed the chasm between red and blue America.

In several key respects, the outbreak’s early stages are unfolding very differently in Republican- and Democratic-leaning parts of the country. That disconnect is already shaping, even distorting, the nation’s response to this unprecedented challenge—and it could determine the pandemic’s ultimate political consequences as well.

A flurry of new national polls released this week reveals that while anxiety about the disease is rising on both sides of the partisan divide, Democrats consistently express much more concern about it than Republicans do, and they are much more likely to say they have changed their personal behavior as a result. A similar gap separates people who live in large metropolitan centers, which have become the foundation of the Democratic electoral coalition, from those who live in the small towns and rural areas that are the modern bedrock of the GOP.

Government responses have followed these same tracks. With a few prominent exceptions, states with Republican governors have been slower, or less likely, than those run by Democrats to impose restrictions on their residents. Until earlier this week, Donald Trump downplayed the disease’s danger and overstated the extent to which the United States had “control” over it, as the conservative publication The Bulwark recently documented. Conservative media figures including Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity likewise insisted for weeks that the media and Democrats were exaggerating the danger as a means of weakening Trump. Several Republican elected officials encouraged their constituents to visit bars and restaurants precisely when federal public-health officials were urging the opposite.

Covid-19 Is Exposing America’s Resilience—and Vulnerability (Economist)

Governors, mayors and sheriffs will not let a hopeless president stop them from doing what they need to do.

It is hard to pick the best illustration of the administration’s failings on covid-19. There have been so many.

Ever since Mr. Trump’s election, many have asked whether he could rally the country against a major threat. The worst of their fears seem to be justified.