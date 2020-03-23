Our picks The Epic Failure of Coronavirus Testing in America | Spying in the Time of Coronavirus | Russia’s New Malware, and more

Published 23 March 2020

· Russia Has New Tool for Massive Internet Shutdown Attack, Leaked Documents Claim · All Hands on Deck: Infosec Volunteers to Protect Medical Organizations During COVID-19 Crisis · The Epic Failure of Coronavirus Testing in America · Dozens of Connecticut Officials Were Involved in CDC Drill Last Year that Revealed Problems with Response to a Pandemic · Is Our Fight Against Coronavirus Worse Than the Disease? · Researchers Kickstart Huge Study of Malaria Drug to Prevent Coronavirus · How Do You Spy When the World Is Shut Down? · Global Tension Points to a Future of Destructive Malware

Russia Has New Tool for Massive Internet Shutdown Attack, Leaked Documents Claim (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

All Hands on Deck: Infosec Volunteers to Protect Medical Organizations During COVID-19 Crisis (Sean Lyngaas, Cyberscoop)

Hackers crossed a line last week when they struck the computer network of the Czech Republic’s second largest hospital as it was testing people for the novel coronavirus.

Former White House and British intelligence officials condemned the cyberattack. It is the sort of digital depravity that U.S. prosecutors have vowed to crack down on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also a tipping point for Ohad Zaidenberg, an Israel-based cyberthreat researcher. “If anyone is sick enough to use this global crisis to conduct cyberattacks, we need to try to stop them,” he said.

And so Zaidenberg stepped up his effort to assemble an ad-hoc group of malware hunters to gather data on COVID-19-related hacking.

The Epic Failure of Coronavirus Testing in America (Editorial Board, New York Times)

China and South Korea offer lessons in how to curb this pandemic.

Dozens of Connecticut Officials Were Involved in CDC Drill Last Year that Revealed Problems with Response to a Pandemic (Dave Altimary, Hartford Courant)

Is Our Fight Against Coronavirus Worse Than the Disease? (David L. Katz, New York Times)

There may be more targeted ways to beat the pandemic.

Researchers Kickstart Huge Study of Malaria Drug to Prevent Coronavirus (Adam Rawnsley, Daily Beast)

There’s a lot of hope but not much data about whether hydroxychloroquine can fight coronavirus. Now scientists are rushing to get the answers.

How Do You Spy When the World Is Shut Down? (Alex Finley, Jonna Mendez, David Priess, Lawfare)

The novel coronavirus presents significant challenges to the mission and operations of every government agency and department—and the Central Intelligence Agency is no exception. In fact, the agency’s intelligence officers now face a more difficult challenge than ever when it comes to their efforts to recruit spies.

Global Tension Points to a Future of Destructive Malware (Greg Foss, ITProPortal)

Together with an evolution in the way cybercriminals are getting access to critical systems, this is a concerning shift.