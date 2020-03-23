Published 23 March 2020

Could any drugs already in use against various diseases hold the key to saving COVID-19 patients from serious harm or death? Science reports that on Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a large global trial, called SOLIDARITY, to test these drugs: A drug combo already used against HIV; a malaria treatment first tested during World War II; and a new antiviral whose promise against Ebola fizzled last year. The drugs being tested are: Remdesivir; Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine; Ritonavir/lopinavir; and Ritonavir/lopinavir and interferon-beta.