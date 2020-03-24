Our picks West Panics, Putin Watching | White Supremacists & COVID-19 | Spies & COVID-19, and more

Published 24 March 2020

 Fauci: Trump’s Remarks Can Lead to “Misunderstandings”  White supremacists discussed using the coronavirus as a bioweapon, explosive internal document reveals  DHS Chief: False Reports of National Shutdown May Be Part of Russian Disinformation Campaign  As the West Panics, Putin Is Watching  The Russians Are Coming Again, and They’re Winning  Coronavirus Confinement Challenges Intelligence Services

Fauci: Trump’s Remarks Can Lead to “Misunderstandings” (VOA)

President Donald Trump’s top disease expert says some of what Trump expresses in coronavirus briefings “could lead to some misunderstanding” about the facts. Fauci says there isn’t much he can do when Trump makes a misstatement.

“I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down. OK, he said it. Let’s try and get it corrected for the next time,” Fauci said.

White supremacists discussed using the coronavirus as a bioweapon, explosive internal document reveals (Sonam Sheth, Business Insider)

Federal investigators have learned that white supremacists discussed plans to use the coronavirus as a bioweapon, Yahoo News reported, citing a weekly intelligence brief from a division of the Department of Homeland Security.

“White Racially Motivated Violent Extremists have recently commented on the coronavirus stating that it is an ‘OBLIGATION’ to spread it should any of them contract the virus,” the document said.

White supremacists suggested targeting law enforcement and “nonwhite” people in particular.

They floated options like leaving “saliva on door handles” at local FBI offices, spitting on elevator buttons, spreading the virus in “nonwhite neighborhoods,” and being in public with their perceived enemies.

DHS Chief: False Reports of National Shutdown May Be Part of Russian Disinformation Campaign (Justin Wise, The Hill)

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Sunday that false reports that the U.S. is imposing a national quarantine because of the novel coronavirus are part of a “disinformation campaign” possibly stemming from Russia.

Speaking on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Wolf acknowledged that he’s been contacted several times about text messages circulating that say “we’re going to have a national lockdown or a national quarantine.”

“I would just say, that’s absolutely false. It’s not true,” he said. “And it is part of a disinformation campaign.”

As the West Panics, Putin Is Watching (Elizabeth Braw, Foreign Policy)

The Russians Are Coming Again, and They’re Winning (Casey Michel, Daily Beast)

One thing appears certain: Russia’s victory last week in our courts is only going to further embolden the trolls as we go through the 2020 election.

Coronavirus Confinement Challenges Intelligence Services (Didier Lauras, AFP)

The home confinement of hundreds of millions of people worldwide to halt coronavirus contagion has presented intelligence services with a challenge: monitoring an explosion in internet traffic, above board and not, even as their own capacity is reduced.

The global health crisis has exposed the internet as both a tool and a potential target for malefactors, experts say, with agents—many themselves working from home—having to sift through the deluge looking for credible threats.

Criminals could take advantage of the disarray to launch attacks on government and nuclear systems, alter scientific or electoral data, paralyze servers, or spread fake news.