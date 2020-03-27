Perspective Poor Leadership during Times of Disease: Malta and the Plague of 1813

Published 27 March 2020

Disease ravaged the population. Thousands died and those who survived were forced to isolate themselves in their homes as medical officials attempted to purge the pestilence from the area. The economy, previously growing and sound, came to a standstill. Blame for the disaster was widespread, but it was an absence of leadership that bore the brunt of responsibility. The government officials charged with protecting the population were lax in preparation for a possible disaster and were often insufficient in their response to events. Andrew Zwilling writes that the sentences above describe the outbreak of plague on the islands of Malta in 1813. “Despite these differences, modern policymakers can learn from Malta’s experience two centuries ago,” he writes.

Disease ravaged the population. Thousands died and those who survived were forced to isolate themselves in their homes as medical officials attempted to purge the pestilence from the area. The economy, previously growing and sound, came to a standstill. Blame for the disaster was widespread, but it was an absence of leadership that bore the brunt of responsibility. The government officials charged with protecting the population were lax in preparation for a possible disaster and were often insufficient in their response to events.

Andrew Zwilling writes in War on the Rocks that

While the above description could apply to any number of countries suffering from the current COVID-19 viral outbreak, the opening paragraph describes another historical example when pandemic brought a country to the brink — the outbreak of plague on the islands of Malta in 1813. By far the most covered historical incident has been the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, though it is by no means the only other example. Reconstructed from official correspondence, private letters, and investigatory commissions, Malta’s experience with the plague provides a good example of how poor leadership decisions can exacerbate an already bad situation and the consequences for an unprepared population.

There are important differences between the current COVID-19 situation and the ordeal Malta went through two centuries ago. Zwilling notes that modern understanding of medicine and how a disease spreads throughout a population is exponentially more advanced. COVID-19 is also a global problem, affecting dozens of nations on multiple continents.

Despite these differences, modern policymakers can learn from Malta’s experience two centuries ago. First and foremost, Malta’s experience emphasizes the need for clear leadership. Without it, delay and confusion are inevitable. It also shows the importance of heeding technical and scientific expertise — COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic crisis. Second, it is important to remember the political ramifications of disease, be it the plague in 1813 or COVID-19 in 2020. In Malta, a potentially controversial executive authority took power while the people stayed isolated for fear of sickness. In the United States, policymakers should take measures sooner rather than later to mitigate any disruption to the elections this fall. Finally, separation, isolation, and social distancing worked in Malta to reduce the spread and impact of the disease, and it can work for the current crisis. The economic cost of these measures in 1813 was high, but weighed against saving lives, it was a price worth paying.

More Stories:

Leave a comment