COVID-19: Update As Global COVID-19 Total Passes 850,000, Study Shows 1.4% Fatality Rate

Published 1 April 2020

A steady surge of COVID-19 activity on many continents pushed the global pandemic total past 850,000 infections yesterday and sent the number of deaths over 41,000. In research developments, a team from the United Kingdom published a new case-fatality rate estimate of 1.4 percent, based on all available data on deaths in and outside of China, and another group found that illness rates in South Korea trended younger and more female compared with patterns seen in China’s outbreak.

A steady surge of COVID-19 activity on many continents pushed the global pandemic total past 850,000 infections yesterday and sent the number of deaths over 41,000.

In research developments, a team from the United Kingdom published a new case-fatality rate estimate of 1.4 percent, based on all available data on deaths in and outside of China, and another group found that illness rates in South Korea trended younger and more female compared with patterns seen in China’s outbreak.

The latest global total stands at 850,583 cases from 180 countries, with 41,654 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard.

French Cases, Deaths Surge

In Europe yesterday, France reported 7,578 new cases, sharply higher than the 4,375 new cases it reported yesterday, bringing the total to 52,128. Health officials also reported 499 more deaths, which increased the country’s fatality count to 3,523, making it the fourth country to pass China’s death toll.

Italy reported 4,053 more cases, similar to its total of new cases yesterday, boosting its total to 105,792 cases. It also added 837 more deaths, raising its fatality number to 12,428.

Elsewhere in Europe, the United Kingdom yesterday reported 3,009 more cases, along with 381 more deaths. And Turkey reported 2,704 cases, up dramatically from the 1,610 it reported yesterday. So far, the country has reported 168 deaths.

In a related research development yesterday, a new report from modeling experts at Imperial College London estimates that nonpharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing as of yesterday have saved 59,000 lives.

Other Global Developments

Elsewhere in the world, some countries such as Iran are reported a steady stream of new cases and deaths, while others—such as Indian and the Philippines—are seeing accelerating activity. Still others are working to prevent a resurgence.

Iran yesterday reported 3,110 new cases and 141 new deaths, putting its respective totals at 44,605 and 2,898.

The Philippines reported 538 new cases yesterday, up sharply from the 128 it reported yesterday, lifting its total to 2,084, with 88 deaths.

In India, where pandemic activity is picking up steam and migrant workers and other groups are struggling with the effects of the country’s new lockdown, health officials reported 146 new cases, for a total of 1,397.