COVID-19: Update Global COVID-19 Total Races Past 1 Million Mark

Published 3 April 2020

After just four months, the global COVID-19 total topped the 1 million mark yesterday, with more countries on several continents reporting exponential growth, even in some African nations. Meanwhile, the world’s number of deaths from the virus passed 50,000, with more than half of them from Europe’s hot spots. The Johns Hopkins online tracker shows 1,002,159 cases and 51,485 deaths.

Europe’s Surge Includes Sharp Rise in Turkey

Spain yesterday added 6,120 cases, plus 616 more deaths, as steady activity continued in Italy, which reported 4,668 new cases and 115,242 overall, as well as 760 more deaths (13,915 total—most in the world).

In Spain, Madrid is still the main hot spot, where health officials report early signs of stabilization, El Mundo reported. Though the virus is spreading to all parts of Spain, areas with the most cases include Catalonia, Castile-La Mancha region in central Spain, and Castile and Leon in the northwest.

The United Kingdom yesterday reported 4,244 more cases, along with 569 more deaths, marking its highest daily death total. Paul Hunter, MD, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, told the Guardian newspaper that that the pace of COVID-19 activity in Britain is about 2 weeks behind Italy’s.

France yesterday reported 2,116 new cases, as well as 1,355 more deaths, with the large number of deaths reflecting 884 that have previously occurred in nursing homes, the country’s chief medical adviser said yesterday at a briefing, France24 reported. So far, the country has reported 5,387 deaths.

Turkey yesterday reported another steep rise, with 2,456 new cases, raising its total to 18,135 in just 3 weeks. Experts quoted in an Al Jazeera story yesterday said European travel and Muslim pilgrimages have fueled the country’s rise, and though the country closed borders and limited flights, it hasn’t yet ordered a lockdown.

About 60 percent of the cases are in Istanbul, which is home to about a fifth of the country’s population, and more than 600 healthcare workers have been infected so far. Professional groups in Turkey have criticized the country’s low testing rate and lack of hospital preparedness.

Exponential Growth in Some African Nations

Pandemic activity is increasing rapidly in Africa, up 185 percent from the previous week, the World Health Organization (WHO) African regional office said in its latest weekly outbreaks and health emergencies report.

Six countries are reporting exponential spread: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, and South Africa. Most African countries are reporting local