COVID-19: Update Global COVID-19 Total Tops 2 Million; WHO Responds to U.S. Funding Freeze

Published 16 April 2020

As the global COVID-19 total topped 2 million cases yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic response was buffeted by fresh attacks from US President Donald Trump, who announced yesterday that his administration would freeze its funding for the agency. Meanwhile, steady activity in hot spots in the United States and Europe pushed the global total to 2,034,425 cases from 185 countries, along with 133,261 deaths.

As the global COVID-19 total topped 2 million cases yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic response was buffeted by fresh attacks from US President Donald Trump, who announced yesterday that his administration would freeze its funding for the agency.

Meanwhile, steady activity in hot spots in the United States and Europe pushed the global total to 2,034,425 cases from 185 countries, along with 133,261 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard.

WHO to Review Impact of U.S. Funding Withdrawal

At a White House briefing yesterday, Trump said the United States—the WHO’s biggest funder—would withhold contributions to the WHO until it can review the group’s role in managing the outbreak. Trump has accused the WHO of mismanaging the outbreak and siding with China, though the president in the past has praised China’s response and has faced criticism for downplaying the threat in the initial months of the outbreak.

Trump’s announcement drew widespread condemnation from several groups and individuals, many of whom defended the WHO but said reviews are needed after the pandemic to assess how groups including the WHO responded to the pandemic and what lessons can be learned.

For example, Wellcome Trust Director Jeremy Farrar, MD, PhD, said the WHO plays a critical role and needs more resources, not less, and that only global collaboration can end the pandemic. “We are facing the greatest challenge of our lifetime and the WHO is doing an extraordinary job ensuring that every country can tackle this virus.”

On Twitter this morning, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, a philanthropist involved in funding global health efforts, said, “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them.”

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency as saying the US announcement was very alarming and selfish, Reuters reported.

CIDRAP reports that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, who mainly brushed aside earlier criticism from Trump, addressed the latest announcement head-on at a media briefing yesterday. He said the United States has been a longstanding and generous friend to WHO, and the group hopes it will continue to be.