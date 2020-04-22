Our picks Moscow’s Coronavirus Offensive | Pandemic Insurance | Sinking Southern Communities, and more

Published 22 April 2020

· New Immigration Limits Cause Anxiety in Families and Businesses · Despite Coronavirus, ‘The Machinery Continues’ at Immigration Courts · State Report: Russian, Chinese and Iranian Disinformation Narratives Echo One Another · Senators Want Cyber Command and CISA to Do More to Deter Coronavirus-Focused Hackers · Moscow’s Coronavirus Offensive · Democracies Can’t Blame Putin for Their Disinformation Problem · Sea Level Rise Is Threatening These Southern Communities · Pakistan Cuts Thousands from Terrorist Watch List ( · UK Insurance Industry Leaders Form Steering Group to Propose Pandemic Response, Chaired by Catlin

New Immigration Limits Cause Anxiety in Families and Businesses (Caitlin Dickerson and Miriam Jordan, New York Times)

President Trump’s move to suspend some green cards could make it harder for many immigrants to reunite with loved ones or work in the United States.

Despite Coronavirus, ‘The Machinery Continues’ at Immigration Courts (Erich Wagner, Govexec)

Immigration judges and employees at the Executive Office of Immigration Review said the agency’s informal policy to keep offices and courts open puts deportations over workers’ safety.

State Report: Russian, Chinese and Iranian Disinformation Narratives Echo One Another (Betsy Woodruff Swan, Politico)

The three governments are pushing a host of matching messages, including that the novel coronavirus is an American bioweapon.

Moscow’s Coronavirus Offensive (Hannah Roberts, Politico)

As the epidemic ravages Europe, the Kremlin has dialed up the disinformation and propaganda.

Democracies Can’t Blame Putin for Their Disinformation Problem (Seva Gunitsky. Foreign Policy)

The focus on foreign subversion ignores the damage being done at home.

Senators Want Cyber Command and CISA to Do More to Deter Coronavirus-Focused Hackers (Shannon Vavra, Cyberscoop)

A bipartisan group of senators sent a letter to both the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security on Monday urging them to take more action to defend the U.S. healthcare sector against hackers that have been exploiting the coronavirus pandemic.

Sea Level Rise Is Threatening These Southern Communities (Anagha Srikanth, The Hill)

A new podcast seeks to bring Southern voices into the environmental conversation.

Pakistan Cuts Thousands from Terrorist Watch List (Hugh Tomlinson, The Times)

Pakistan has quietly removed thousands of names from its terrorism watch list, including an alleged mastermind of the gun and bomb attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

The proscribed persons list includes senior members of militant groups including al-Qaeda, the Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. The list, maintained by Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Authority, held 7,600 names two years ago but 4,000 have since been removed — about 1,800 of them since the beginning of last month.

UK Insurance Industry Leaders Form Steering Group to Propose Pandemic Response, Chaired by Catlin (Insurance Journal)

UK Insurance industry leaders have combined to form a steering group, which will work with terrorism reinsurer Pool Re, with the primary objective to ensure that, working alongside the industry to support customers and communities in the current crisis, the industry can strengthen its response to future pandemics.