Brazil Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro’s Strategy of Chaos Hinders Coronavirus Response

By João Nunes, Deisy Ventura, and Gabriela Spanghero Lotta

Published 23 April 2020

Brazil faces a tremendous uphill struggle in its response to COVID-19, the disease associated with the new coronavirus. Already eroded by years of budget cuts, the country’s public health system, the Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS), has been further undermined by the president, Jair Bolsonaro. Last week he participated in a demonstration during which opposition to lockdown measures was combined with calls for a military intervention to shut down Brazil’s congress and supreme court. Since coming to power in January 2019, Bolsonaro has led an attack on science and professional expertise – cutting research funds, substituting managers of research institutes with inexperienced political appointees, and publicly intimidating scientists. COVID-19 is a new phase of this ongoing war.

The country’s public health response and political landscape have been thrown into disarray. Bolsonaro sacked his health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, on 16 April. He then participated in a demonstration during which opposition to lockdown measures was combined with calls for a military intervention to shut down Brazil’s congress and supreme court.

Bolsonaro’s reaction to COVID-19 is, at its heart, one of denial. On 24 March, in an official national address, Bolsonaro dismissed the disease as no more than a “gripezinha” (small flu) for most people. He suggested that Brazilians have somehow acquired an immunity to disease by “diving into sewers.”

Bolsonaro ignored and openly challenged the advice of health authorities, repeatedly clashing with Mandetta, as well as with state governors and mayors who opted to impose lockdowns. Arguing that the economy cannot stop, Bolsonaro has pushed for a return to business-as-usual, meeting crowds of supporters, going to shops and refusing to limit his own movement.

Misinformation and Politicking

But Bolsonaro has also spread misinformation about the virus. He touted a chloroquine-based therapy, despite the absence of corroborating scientific evidence. He called for “a day of fast and prayer” on 5 April to tackle the virus. On 20 April, he knelt before an evangelical pastor who declared that Brazil was free of the virus.

Bolsonaro is also trying to use the pandemic for political gain. His followers have taken to the streets to demand the sacking of politicians who imposed lockdown. Calls for a military intervention among these supporters, and Bolsonaro’s open confrontation with Brazil’s legislative and judicial bodies, reveal an attempt to reinforce the executive power of the president by boosting the role of the military as political broker. This shows the radicalization and increased militarization of Bolsonaro’s brand of populism.

In early April, the ministry of health made an about-face on its coronavirus response. It moved from emphasizing the need to maintain wide-ranging social distance measures, to explicitly signaling a transition to selective social distancing of vulnerable groups only – Bolsonaro’s preferred solution. This revealed a creeping politicization of the health ministry, of which Mandetta’s sacking is the latest example.

The Brazilian response to COVID-19 has become a terrain of political strife, which now threatens the very survival of the country’s democracy.

Organized Confusion

Bolsonaro may be simply trying to weather a crisis that has revealed, once again, his own failings. He may be hoping to escape responsibility for the inevitable economic consequences of the lockdown.

But some commentators have suggested that there is a method behind Bolsonaro’s efforts to produce confusion. The rise of “Bolsonarismo” is viewed by his supporters as a war against the establishment and political correctness. Bolsonaro feeds on, and fosters, a climate of confrontation and uncertainty that helps him secure the loyalty of his base. He benefits from unsettling other forms of authority in the country, be it political or otherwise.

Since coming to power in January 2019, Bolsonaro has led an attack on science and professional expertise – cutting research funds, substituting managers of research institutes with inexperienced political appointees, publicly intimidating scientists, and dismissing public universities as havens of leftist indoctrination.

COVID-19 is a new phase of this ongoing war, presenting Bolsonaro with an opportunity to attack political opponents and discredit “mainstream media” and any dissent. He has questioned the number of reported COVID-19 deaths, suggesting that they had been manipulated for political purposes. His education minister, Abraham Weintraub, joined the xenophobic bandwagon by blaming China for the virus. Bolsonaro’s followers have accused Rede Globo, one of the country’s most important media networks, of spreading alarmism and “fake news.” The parallels with the U.S. Trump administration are striking.

João Nunes is Senior lecturer, University of York. Deisy Ventura is Professor in Global Health Ethics at Public Health School, Universidade de São Paulo. Gabriela Spanghero Lotta is Professor and Researcher of Public Administration and Government, Universidade Federal do ABC. This article is published courtesy of The Conversation.

