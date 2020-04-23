Immigration Trump Signs Executive Order Restricting Immigration

Published 23 April 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order restricting immigration for a period of 60 days because of the coronavirus pandemic. The measure does not apply to any nonimmigrant visas, including those allowing temporary workers into the country for seasonal jobs in agriculture. It also exempts health professionals and wealthy investors seeking to move to the country. It does halt permanent resident visas (known as green cards) for parents of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, but not spouses. The order also excludes from suspension the cases of those who are in the country seeking to change their immigration status.

“This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens,” Trump told reporters. “It will also preserve our health care resources for American patients.”

The order, which will be in place for at least sixty days, will affect thousands of parents, adult children, and siblings of citizens seeking to immigrate to the United States. Under the measure, a diversity visa lottery which issues about 50,000 visas each year will be suspended, and green card holders in the United States will not be able to reunite with their spouses abroad.

More than one million immigrants were granted green cards in the 2019 fiscal year, and about half of them — 458,556 — were overseas. Many of those visas went to the spouses and children of citizens.

