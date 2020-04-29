COVID-19 & counterterrorism Lawmakers Press Administration on Counterterrorism Efforts Amid COVID-19

Published 29 April 2020

Senators Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire) and James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), both members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, called on the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and Intelligence Community to answer questions about what these agencies are doing to address ongoing and emerging terrorist threats amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The senators note that there is evidence of both foreign and domestic potential terrorists trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the senators detail in their letter, there is evidence of both foreign and domestic potential terrorists trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, groups like ISIS have used the pandemic as part of their recruitment propaganda, telling their recruits that the pandemic is punishment for the U.S. and its allies for destroying their so-called caliphate.

In addition, the senators raise the importance of maintaining counterterrorism efforts against ongoing threats at a time of reduced capacity: “The continuation of existing terrorism threats combined with the prospect of groups like ISIS attempting to exploit the COVID-19 crisis therefore puts a high priority on the federal government maintaining an uninterrupted counterterrorism posture during our response to the pandemic. However, due to social distancing measures, many federal employees have been assigned to telework or have been instructed to work in limited shifts. Additionally, key state and local law enforcement partners face their own reduced capacity thanks in part to their battle against COVID-19.”

The senators request answers within the next two weeks on what the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and Intelligence Community are doing to put terrorism prevention measures in place specifically based on COVID-19-related threats, tailor support for state and local law enforcement based on these emerging threats, and ensure that terrorism prevention and response efforts remain strong despite reduced capacity.

Dear Acting Secretary Wolf, Acting Director Grennell, and Director Wray:

We write to express concern over continued terrorist threats and to request information about the United States government’s counterterrorism capabilities amid our nation’s struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.