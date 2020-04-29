Our picks Protecting Patients’ Data | Hurricane Season & COVID-19 | WhatsApp & Fake News

WhatsApp Says Its Forwarding Limits Are Slowing the Spread of Fake News (Rachel England, Endgadget)

Message forwarding has dropped by 70 percent in recent weeks.

COVID-19 an Opportunity for Terrorists or a Threat to Their Existence (Dylan Nicholson, Defense Connect)

The international security zeitgeist is moving away from the war on terror and shifting more towards great power competition between China, the US and Russia, and the gaze of the media and the public it informs is keenly focused on the coronavirus pandemic. What does this mean for the state of terrorism both within the crisis now and in the near future?

Russian Presence in Libya More Dangerous than ISIS, Says U.S. Africa Command (Abraham Mahshie, Washington Examiner)

In the disarray since dictator Muammar Qaddafi was killed in 2011, a civil war has raged across Libya, and ISIS remnants have secured a tenuous footing in the south. But more troubling, say defense officials and U.S. Africa Command, is that Russia has inserted a paramilitary group to support Haftar and position itself on the southern flank of NATO.

Holocaust Memorial Sites in Germany Fight New Threat from Far Right (The Star)

From swastikas sprayed on the walls to Hitler salute selfies, far-right provocations are a growing problem at the sites of former Nazi concentration camps in Germany.

Protect Patient Data During COVID-19 Outbreak, Federal Agencies Warn (Mariam Baksh, Nextgov)

The Defense Department, FBI and other agencies offer steps on how care facilities can secure personal health information.

Above-Average Hurricane Season Could Further Challenge Government’s Pandemic Response (Brandi Vincent, Nextgov)

Technology may be key in ensuring the government responds to disasters on multiple fronts, a retired U.S. Army General said.